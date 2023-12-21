Cost of GMLR phase 3 rises by 197 cr

Mumbai: The cost of constructing three flyovers under phase three of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has gone up from ₹666 crore to over ₹863.71 crore. The cost escalation of ₹197.71 crore is on account of shifting the underground water pipeline near Ratnagiri hotel in Goregaon east; road widening; charges for water sewerage, supervision and GST, among others. Mumbai, India - May 06, 2023: Construction work in progress of an elevated rotary at the junction of Guru Gobind Singh Road and GMLR, a flyover at Ratnagiri Hotel Junction and a flyover at Hedgewar Junction, at Goregaon (East), in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 06, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The work order for phase three of GMLR – which covers a 1,265 metre, six-lane flyover near Ratnagiri hotel, an elevated road at Khindipada in Mulund, and an 1,890 metre, six-lane flyover at Hegdewar Chowk in Mulund – was issued on January 29, 2022. It was valued at ₹666 crore, while the contract for phase two of GMLR already had a provision of ₹20 crore for shifting underground utilities beneath the flyovers.

But the exact position of water mains and other utilities became evident only after excavation work was undertaken, and it was found that an additional ₹27.51 crore was needed to shift the utilities, said an official from the civic body’s bridges department. Costs also increased on account of the change in road width – from 15-30 metres as per the 1991 development plan to 45.70 metres under the 2034 development plan. The revised cost of phase three of GMLR, including charges for water sewerage, supervision and GST, stood at ₹863.71 crore, which was cleared by the BMC’s standing committee, the official said.

The 12.2 km road connecting the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund will help decongest traffic along the Santacruz Chembur Link Road, the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road as well as on roads from Borivali to Ghodbunder towards Thane.

BOX: Cost overruns

Phase 3 of the 12.2 km GMLR comprises 3 flyovers at Goregaon east and Mulund.

Work order issued: January 29, 2022

Deadline for completion: January 29, 2025

Estimated cost: ₹666 crore

Cost of shifting utilities (from old contract): ₹20 crore

Additional cost for shifting water mains: ₹27.51crore

Cost of road widening, sewerage, GST etc: ₹150.2 crore

Revised cost: ₹863.71crore