Mumbai, NCP working president Supriya Sule said on Monday that Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's leadership should not be confined to the state, and that the country could have benefited from his parliamentary skills if he had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Country could have benefited from Bhujbal’s leadership had he been nominated to Rajya Sabha: Sule

Responding to questions about Bhujbal's national ambitions, Sule told reporters in New Delhi that there was nothing wrong if the veteran OBC leader wished to move to national politics.

"If he wants to go to Delhi, what is wrong with that?" she said.

Sule said there has always been great respect for Bhujbal within political circles and said she had long believed that his leadership deserved a larger national platform.

"Bhujbal saheb's leadership should not remain confined to Maharashtra alone. The country should benefit from his leadership," she said.

The Baramati MP said India could have got a prominent national leader had Bhujbal been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

"His way of speaking in Parliament, his speeches and his ideas would have been impressive. Had he been regularly active in Delhi, a major national leadership could have emerged," Sule said.

Referring to Bhujbal's apparent interest in entering the Rajya Sabha, Sule said, "He wants to go to the Rajya Sabha."

Bhujbal, one of Maharashtra's senior-most OBC leaders, has been at the centre of speculation over his future role and possible elevation to national politics.

He was believed to be the frontrunner for the June 18 Rajya Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, for which the NCP has fielded Rajendra Jain.

Sources said his demand that his nephew Sameer Bhujbal replace him in the state cabinet before he filed his nomination papers was not accepted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.