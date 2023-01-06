Couple arrested for duping 1,500 job aspirants of 20L

Mumbai: A couple was arrested on Wednesday for duping close to 1,500 people by luring them with job opportunities with a security firm.

The accused duo, identified as Kavita Laad and Abdul Hamid Shaikh, advertised the job opening on social media. The Dindoshi police have sealed the bank account of the fake company and found more than ₹20 lakh deposited in it. Police suspect the money was obtained from the victims.

Laad and Shaikh opened a security firm known as National Security near Malad railway station three months ago. According to the complainant he had seen an advertisement by the two on social media offering the position of security supervisor.

The complainant, a resident of Mira Road, was asked to come to their office and fill out a form with his details. After an interview round, he was asked to pay ₹3,000 as fees for the uniform, identity card and badge etc. The police officers said that even after two months when the complainant was not asked to join the work, he called Laad and Shaikh multiple times, but did not get any response.

“Like the complainant, there are at least 1,500 other men who had been called for interviews and money was taken from them. Till now, 10 men have approached us with the same complaint,” said a police officer from Malad police station.

“We have arrested the two and are on the lookout for the mastermind who had helped the two in setting up the fake security guards’ firm and renting the office,” said the officer.