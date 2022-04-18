Court grants advocate Jayshri Patil protection from arrest
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Jayshri Patil, who is named along with her husband advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, as an accused in the violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.
The Gamdevi police had on April 8 arrested 109 MSRTC employees, including 23 women, for allegedly throwing stones, shoes and chappals at Pawar’s house, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands. The police claimed Sadavarte and his wife Patil had instigated the MSRTC employees to attack Pawar’s residence.
The police had claimed that Patil had played a crucial role in instigating the protesting MSRTC employees and that she was part of a conspiracy meeting that took place a day before the incident on the terrace of Sadavarte.
Apprehending arrest in the case, Patil moved for anticipatory bail claiming that she is “completely innocent and falsely implicated.”
“The FIR deals with a completely different incident and the allegations against the present applicant are not at all connected to the alleged incident in the FIR,” her pre-arrest bail plea stated. “The FIR and the investigation is a product of political vendetta and the applicant and her husband, both professional lawyers, have been implicated in order to malign their image,” it added.
“The bare perusal of the FIR would reveal none of the offences as alleged in the FIR are prima facie made out,” she has claimed, adding, “The applicant has not given any speech nor was she present at the alleged spot of the incident.”
She added that considering these facts, her custodial interrogations were absolutely not necessary and that she was ready to cooperate.
Additional sessions judge R M Sadrani granted interim protection from arrest to Patil and adjourned the matter for further hearing to April 29, 2022.
Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali. Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place.
J&K: 1 railway police personnel killed, another injured in terror attack
A railway police personnel was killed and another injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. According to police officials, terrorists fired upon the Railway Protection Force personnel near a tea stall in Kakapora area of Pulwama. Head Constable Surinder Singh and ASI Devraj sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the hospital. One of the personnel succumbed to injuries in the hospital. This was the ninth attack this month.
Produce minor arrested in Jahangirpuri clash before JJB, HC orders Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the city police to right away produce a 16-year-old arrested for his alleged role in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri before the Juvenile Justice Board. The direction came after the Delhi Police told the bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday.
Organisers booked for carrying out procession without permission in Jahangirpuri
The Delhi Police has arrested a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, Prem Sharma, for carrying out a procession on Saturday evening in Jahangirpuri area, where clashes broke out between two groups, without any permission, said DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani on Monday. Prem Sharma is a zila sewa pramukh of the VHP, according to the police, which said further investigation was underway.
Police custody of two key Delhi violence suspects extended by 2 days: Report
A Delhi court on Monday sent Ansar and Aslam, the accused in Jahangirpuri violence case, to two more days police custody, news agency ANI reported. During the hearing, the Delhi Police told court that the main accused Ansar and Aslam got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then allegedly hatched a conspiracy. Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case."
