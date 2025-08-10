Court grants anticipatory bail to importer in DRI ‘inshell walnut’ probe

The sessions court recently granted anticipatory bail to businessman Rajesh Arjundas Jotwani in a case registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) over alleged undervaluation of imported in-shell walnuts. The bail was anchored on protection of liberty, prevention of abuse of process, and absence of necessity for custodial interrogation. (Shutterstock)

The case related to imports from Chile that were allegedly undervalued to evade duty. In his anticipatory bail application — filed through advocates Mithilesh Mishra and Anurag Mishra — Jotwani alleged that on February 7, 2025, DRI officers searched his home and office in connection with the imports, claiming a probable customs duty shortfall of ₹3 crore. Later that day, he was allegedly threatened at the DRI’s Mumbai office with immediate arrest unless he made an “on-the-spot” payment.

According to him, he disclosed that he had about ₹1 crore in his bank account and, under pressure, transferred the amount to a DRI-designated account through his clearing agent without any formal demand notice, adjudication order, or explanation of how the figure was calculated. The petition further claims that the officers made him send an email confirming the payment and promising to clear the “balance” of ₹2 crore within 10–15 days, again without any written determination of duty liability. His statement, under Section 108 of the Customs Act, was allegedly recorded late at night without allowing him to read it, and he was detained at the DRI office till around 2 am.

Jotwani alleged that after two appearances in February, the DRI neither served a show cause notice nor initiated adjudication, and that no further communication was received for nearly five months until June 20 when they issued fresh summons. He contended that this amounted to “continued harassment” without formal charges, and accused the agency of procedural irregularities, coercive tactics, unlawful detention, and speculative investigation.

Jotwani will be released on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with one surety of like amount in the event of arrest. The court’s order does not deal with the merits of these allegations, which remain unproven. The DRI’s position on the claims is not reflected in the order, and the agency is yet to issue a public statement in response.