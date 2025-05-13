Court refuses bail to trio arrested for killing cart puller in Girgaum 

The sessions court recently rejected the bail plea of the watchman and two residents of a co-operative housing society who were arrested for allegedly killing a 45-year-old cart puller in Girgaum in October last year. Additional sessions judge NP Tribhuwan, in an order passed on Friday, observed that their acts show intention and knowledge to cause victim’s death, which counts as culpable homicide amounting to murder. (Shutterstock)

The murder took place on the night of October 21, 2024, outside the Om co-operative housing society in Khetwadi. Two residents, Vishal Shinde and Mayank Jethva, and the society’s watchman Santosh Prasad Singh, allegedly assaulted Jalil Jamil Khan using sticks following an altercation. They said they were fed up with the daily ruckus Khan created under the influence of alcohol. Based on evidence from the CCTV footage, the police arrested the three accused on October 24.

Their counsel submitted that the chargesheet does not prove that the trio had intentionally murdered Khan. They argued that the exact reason of death has not been established, and it cannot be said that the man died due to injuries from the assault. They said there is no direct or circumstantial evidence to prove the accused were guilty.

The court, however, said, “The act of accused itself shows that they have knowledge that they would cause death of deceased, if they assaulted him by means of bamboo, fists and kicks in the manner of several blows,” observed the court. The court relied on the evidence submitted by the prosecution, including the FIR, spot panchnama, post-mortem report, and CCTV footage, proving the accused’s intention and knowledge.