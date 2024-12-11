Court rejects claim of Majlis-e-Mushayara over Durgadi Fort

THANE: After a 49-year legal battle, the Kalyan civil court on Tuesday ruled that the disputed Durgadi Fort was the property of the state government, rejecting the claim of the Majlis-e-Mushayara on it. The organisation had argued that the site housed a Muslim prayer area and therefore belonged to them; however Judge A S Lanjewar rejected the claim as time-barred and upheld the government’s ownership. The legal battle over the ownership of Durgadi Fort began in 1976 when the Majlis-e-Mushayara claimed the property, stating that it included a mosque and Eidgah. The dispute arose despite a 1966 report by the district administration, which suggested the presence of a Hindu temple on the premises (HT PHOTO)

The fort, significant for both religious and historical reasons, has been under state control since 1966. The judgment has been welcomed by Hindu organisations, while the Majlis-e-Mushayara has filed a petition seeking a stay. Security around the fort has been increased following the verdict.

The legal battle over the ownership of Durgadi Fort began in 1976 when the Majlis-e-Mushayara claimed the property, stating that it included a mosque and Eidgah. The dispute arose despite a 1966 report by the district administration, which suggested the presence of a Hindu temple on the premises.

In 1966, a committee formed by the district collector submitted an initial report indicating the presence of a Hindu temple on the fort premises. Over the years, this site has been a focal point of contention due to its religious and cultural significance to both communities

Advocate Sachin Kulkarni, who appeared for the government, said that the court had maintained status quo on the site since 1966. In 1994, the judiciary allowed the Public Works Department to undertake repair works, asserting that the site was under government jurisdiction. Official documents further supported the claim that the state government had taken control of the fort in 1966 and subsequently transferred it to the Kalyan municipal council, which was asked not to conduct any programmes there and maintain the temple premises. Due to the council’s failure to adhere to regulations, the property was reclaimed by the state.

“The court has now reaffirmed the government’s ownership and ruled that any activities on the premises require prior permission from the district administration,” said Kulkarni. “The court held that the claim was filed after an unreasonable delay and failed to provide sufficient justification. The request by the Muslim community to transfer the case to the Waqf Board was also rejected.”

Sharfuddin Karte, chairman of Majlis-e-Mushayara, told HT that he had been handling the case for the past 32 years, during which no hearings were conducted by the court. “No evidence was examined or verified, and suddenly the judgment was delivered, citing the case as time-barred,” he said. “This is completely unjust, and we will challenge the decision with the evidence we possess, some of which dates back 200 years.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Atul Zende, stated, “Although we have not yet received the official court order, we have increased security across the Kalyan region, including Durgadi Fort, following the court’s judgment, to prevent any untoward incidents.”

Ravi Patil, city chief of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Kalyan region, said, “This sacred land was blessed by the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In 1656, Shivaji Maharaj captured this fort from the Nizamshahi rulers. In 1968, Balasaheb Thackeray himself visited the temple with his wife, opposing the claims made by the Muslim community. Anand Dighe also conducted a protest in the same matter. The so-called Eidgah is merely a wall, while the temple has stood here for centuries and cannot be claimed by anyone else.”