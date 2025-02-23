MUMBAI: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has told the chief electoral officer of Maharashtra to provide details on alleged irregularities in the election of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Dhas. The direction comes on a petition filed by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Mahebub Shaikh, seeking Dhas’s disqualification as an MLA a fortnight ago. Court seeks details on Dhas’s election

Shaikh, who lost the assembly election in November to Dhas from Ashti constituency in Beed district, has moved court, alleging that the BJP MLA had indulged in various illegal practices, EVM malpractices, and also appealed to voters in the name of religion.

“Among other objections, I have stated in the petition that Dhas appealed to voters using derogatory words against the Muslim community with the intention of polarising Hindu voters. He also pressured teachers and government officers to vote in his favour while casting votes through paper ballot,” said Shaikh.

“The election officers did not heed my demand to provide me Form 17-C and 17-A (which record voter turnout in polling stations and details relating to registration of voters, respectively), and CCTV footage at booths, among other points,” added Shaikh.

Dhas secured 1,40,507 votes, while Shaikh came in third after securing 52,738 votes, in a four-corner contest. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 5.

Dhas is in the limelight for his vocal stand in the Beed sarpanch murder. He has been demanding strict action against the accused and the dismissal of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. Dhas was not available for comment on the election petition.