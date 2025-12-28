Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently upheld the life imprisonment handed out to a tailor, who assaulted and killed his mother-in-law with a scissor in 2012. Court upholds life sentence to tailor who murdered mother-in-law

Dismissing the accused Murgesh Pechi Muttu’s appeal against his conviction, a division bench of justices Manish Pitale and Manjusha Deshpande said, “The ferocity of the assault and the fact that the victim died even before reaching the hospital, shows the brutality inflicted by the appellant.”

The incident dates back to December 19, 2012 when Muttu’s mother-in-law Manju Swamy intervened while he was allegedly hitting her daughter Asha. He pulled out a single blade from a pair of scissors from his pocket and fatally injured Swamy on her head and back.

Three months prior to the incident, Muttu’s wife Asha and their two daughters moved into Swamy’s house after being fed up of Muttu’s assault. Asha had married Muttu, a tailor in a garment factory, in 2006 and they lived in Daman. Asha claimed he was an alcoholic, and that had led to financial hardship and domestic quarrels between the couple. Asha had also filed a case of domestic violence against him.

After moving into her mother’s house in a transit camp in Borivali, Asha found a job as a nurse in Arihant Hospital in Borivali. On December 19, 2012 when she was about to leave for the hospital for an evening shift at about 7 pm, Muttu arrived at her mother’s house and started hitting Asha.

When Swamy tried to stop him, he assaulted her with one sharp-edged blade from a pair of scissors and he fell on the floor. He allegedly continued to assault her even after that.

Muttu tried to claim that he was falsely implicated in his mother-in-law’s murder as he was facing a case of domestic violence. He also tried to pick procedural flaws in his defence.

The judges, however, said that Muttu had made a “serious effort” to puncture holes in the prosecution’s case but considering the overall evidence, his guilt was proved beyond reasonable doubt.