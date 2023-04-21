Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 993 new Covid cases, five deaths in 24 hours

ByHT News Desk | Written by Yagya Sharma
Apr 21, 2023 07:44 PM IST

Maharashtra on Friday reported a marginal decline in the Covid tally with 993 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the active caseload stood at 5,970, and the fatality rate was 1.18%.

Maharashtra logged 993 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. (File/ Representational photo)
The data showed that 1,147 patients were discharged and the recovery rate was recorded at 98.11%. At present, Omicron XBB.1.16 is the dominant Covid variant as 681 cases were found infected with it.

On Thursday, the state logged 1,113 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the active caseload to 6,129. The bulletin by the heath department showed three fatalities while the death rate was at 1.82%.

India logged 11,692 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, indicating a marginal drop from the previous day, according to the union health ministry's latest data. The number of active caseload stood at 66,170.

According to the bulletin, the death toll has risen to 5,31,258, with 28 deaths reported on Friday, including nine reconciled by Kerala. The ministry said that active cases now comprise 0.15% of the total infections, with a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 98.67%. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684).

