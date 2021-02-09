Covid in Maharashtra: MMR breaches 700K-mark, most cases in state

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which comprises Mumbai and surrounding areas, has recorded over 700,000 Covid-19 cases thus far. On Monday, it recorded 705 cases, pushing the count to 700,539. It continues to be the most-affected region in Maharashtra, with the highest number of cases.

The region crossed the 600,000-mark on November 11.

Even though the number of daily Covid-19 cases has reduced in Maharashtra over the past three months, the contribution of MMR to the daily tally has remained the same.

Of the total 2,216 cases reported on February 8, as many as 705 cases were reported from MMR (31.81% of the day’s tally). A month ago, the daily case count of the region was 1,287 (34.84%) of the total 3,693 cases reported in the state on January 8, shows the data released by the state health department.

A look at MMR’s contribution in the last seven days (February 1-7) also indicates the same pattern. MMR’s contributions to the daily infections were 30.39%, 32.53%, 31.48%, 30.19%, 31.58%, 28.79% and 31.39%.

MMR comprises nine municipal corporations, including Mumbai and the rural areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Pune region follows MMR in terms of daily case count. On February 8, it recorded 442 cases, the second-highest contribution to cases in the state. It is also the second most-affected area after MMR with 505,233 cases as of February 8, according to health department data.

It comprises three municipal corporations—Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur and rural areas of Pune, Solapur and Satara districts.

“The current trend shows a different picture as the state is still recording less cases, which is a good sign. As far as the contribution of MMR is concerned, its tally is affected because of Mumbai, which continues to be reporting highest cases among all the cities and districts across the state,” said a health official, wishing not to be named.

Mumbai registered a marginal fall in cases as on Monday it has recorded 399 cases against 448 cases on February 7. The total number of cases in the city rose to 312,280.