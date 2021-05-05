Covid oxygen clinics for hsg societies?

To provide quick and timely care to symptomatic patients with oxygen requirements, the public health department has recommended setting up of Covid oxygen clinics in large housing societies, which can be manned by neighbourhood doctors. Adult residents, who are mostly home owing to the state-wide lockdown, can also volunteer. The idea is stabilising home-isolated patients in need of oxygen, until they get a bed in a hospital.

The public health department has observed that only 9-10% infected patients require hospitalisation. The remaining patients can be provided care in home isolation or nearby Covid Care Centres (CCC). With most facilities having run out of beds, the public health department has mooted a unique concept of a ‘community model’ that will help reduce the burden on the already overwhelmed healthcare facilities.

Currently, over 650,000 active Covid-19 patients are under treatment. To provide care and timely treatment, there is a need to establish one Covid-19 clinic per 25,000 people. Along with this, there would be a need for oxygen supply under a medical personnel. With this in mind, Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer of the department, has submitted a ‘macro management’ proposal to the state health ministry for better handling of Covid-19 patients with local help.

“These centres can run around-the-clock with the help of nearby doctors or members from the Indian Medical Association. Many college-going students, teachers and retired persons who are mostly home owing to the state-wide lockdown can work as volunteers. As this clinic will be established per 25,000-30,000 people at the level of electoral wards, home-isolated patients who will need oxygen, will be greatly benefitted until they get their bed,” said Dr Awate.

The decision about admission in this clinic will be taken based on the minimum required tests done of all home-isolated patients.

Suggestions have also been put forward to convert two-four-bedded small hospitals, day care and clinics to such make-shift centres. Citizens can be informed about it through social media.

“When the infection burden is low, these teams can be trained online, and their doubts and difficulties can be addressed. Various local organisations such as Rotary and Lions clubs among others, local doctors’ organisations, police officers, business persons and locally influential people can be involved in the management of these centres. The management will help reduce the current burden on hospitals significantly,” he added.

Dr Awate has also suggested establishing village CCC for mildly symptomatic patients, who don’t have the space for isolation. “Village CCC can be established at the level of sub-centre or other central locations of bigger villages such as marketplace and gram panchayat building, among others. This way, 30-50 CCCs of 10-20 beds each can be started in each block,” he said.

These centres can be run by local private doctors, staff nurses, anganwadi and ASHA workers.

“We have submitted the proposals to the health ministry. We are waiting for the final approval,” he added.

Dr Deepak Baid, former president, Association of Medical Consultants, didn’t agree with the suggestion.

He claimed a similar suggestion was made last year by the BMC, but the doctors opposed the concept. “A patient with low oxygen saturation doesn’t only need oxygen, but depending on their health, there are other requirements too. Who will provide such medication to patients? This is not a medically fit suggestion and should be avoided,” he said.