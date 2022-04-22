Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop again after minor spike
Mumbai: The city on Friday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The daily caseload has decreased after a minor spike in cases reported over the past two days. Mumbai reported 91 cases on Thursday even though 8,428 tests were conducted in the city, and 98 cases on Wednesday when 9,514 samples were tested.
In the 24 hours till Friday, 8,700 tests were conducted in Mumbai and the test positivity rate stood at 0.78%. Despite the minor surge in cases over two days, civic officials said test scaling is not required at this point.
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of the civic public health department said, “As per our procedure, BMC has continued testing of those with Covid-19 symptoms, high-risk contacts, and passengers at the airport. Even if there are 100 cases a day, a maximum of 1,500 tests are done. However, all general practitioners have been directed to prescribe a covid test to any patient who comes in with influenza-like symptoms.”
At present, Mumbai has 474 active cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 121 cases taking the count to 78,76,503 on Friday. There were no casualties and the total number of fatalities in the state stood at 1,47,831.
The tally of active cases is constantly rising and on Friday it increased to 817 even after 66 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Though the rise in numbers is marginal, it has again raised concerns of a fourth wave and inevitable restrictions to contain the spread.
On April 19, 20 and 21, the state clocked 137 cases, 162 cases, and 179 cases, respectively.
Health experts are of the view that the people should follow the Covid-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread.
Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the state task force, said that the people need to go back to their basic protection mechanism which is following the Covid appropriate behaviour.
“There is a sporadic rise in cases where the population density is high and if we go back to our following Covid-appropriate behaviour, which is masking, social distancing etc., then the cases can go down again. People must wear masks for their benefit, at least in crowded, confined and closed spaces where ventilation is poor,” Dr Pandit said.
-
Technical education to S/C, S/T girl students for just ₹1 likely
Technical education minister Ashish Patel on Friday said a proposal will be sent to the state government to provide technical education to all scheduled caste and scheduled tribe girl students for just ₹1, according to a state government press release. Patel directed officials to suspend the ongoing recruitment process in government engineering colleges and form a new committee. He also expressed the idea of celebrating a 'technical education day'.
-
Uttar Pradesh government steps up preparations for annual budget
The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up preparations for the annual budget for 2022-23 to be presented before the state legislature during the budget session likely to be convened next month. “The state government is likely to convene the budget session next month to present the annual budget for 2022-23. It is collecting proposals from different departments for the purpose of incorporating them in the budget,” said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.
-
Crop loan application pending since 2017, Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court seeks report
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken serious note of a farmer's crop loan application remaining pending for four years and has sought a report from the principal secretary (agriculture) within 30 days. The petitioner Ram Chandra Yadav of Sitapur district is a farmer. He had applied for a loan under the Kisan Credit Card scheme in 2017 for purchasing seeds, fertilizer and agriculture equipment.
-
Madhya Pradesh logs 11 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 62
Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,292, an official from the state health department said. The count of recoveries reached 10,30,496, after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,734 as no fresh casualty was reported, the official said. The central state is now left with 62 active cases, and the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent, he said.
-
Dead fish: BMC sends Banganga Tank water sample for testing
Mumbai: A day after hundreds of dead fish were seen floating in the Banganga Tank under mysterious circumstances, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have sent its water samples for testing and analysing the chemical components of the water. At present, Banganga is owned and managed by GSB Temple Trust. Members of the GSB Trust stated that this tank is home to more than 220 different species of fish. The tank comes under Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of D-ward's jurisdiction.
