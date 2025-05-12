CR to build temporary platform at Kurla for harbour line trains

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) will demolish platforms seven and eight at Kurla railway station and shift harbour line services to a temporary platform to facilitate the laying of two additional railway lines between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Harbour line trains will eventually be accommodated on an elevated deck on which work has progressed well in the past six months, sources in CR told Hindustan Times. The elevated deck where harbour line trains will be shifted spans 1,339 metres, including a 413-metre ramp at the CSMT end, a 422-metre ramp at the Panvel end (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo)

“The existing harbour line platforms (numbers seven and eight) will be dismantled as the tracks be used for long-distance trains,” said a CR official. “A temporary platform will be constructed for harbour line trains till the elevated deck is ready.”

Presently, long distance trains are segregated on the fifth and sixth railway tracks on CR’s main line beyond Ghatkopar, whereas between Kurla and CSMT, the fifth and sixth tracks are used for around 600 daily harbour line services. The CR will demolish platforms seven and eight in Kurla and use the fifth and sixth tracks exclusively for long-distance trains whereas harbour line services will be accommodated on two new railway tracks which are being laid, the official explained.

“The project will be executed in two phases,” the official said. “In the first phase, long distance trains will be accommodated on the fifth and sixth lines till Parel. In the second phase, it will be extended till CSMT.”

The makeover of Kurla station is a crucial part of the project. The elevated deck where harbour line trains will be shifted spans 1,339 metres, including a 413-metre ramp at the CSMT end, a 422-metre ramp at the Panvel end.

“Work on the elevated deck has progressed well in the past six months,” said the official quoted earlier. Foundations have been laid for 142 pillars and girders have been launched in many sections. A 350-tonne capacity heavy-duty crane is also at the worksite, the official said.

To facilitate east-west pedestrian movement at Kurla station, all existing foot over bridges at will be curtailed at platform number seven and connected to the eastern end via a skywalk, which is under construction, said CR sources.

The CR is also demolishing the Sion road over bridge (ROB) to make space for two additional tracks and segregate long-distance and suburban trains between Kurla and CSMT.

“Dismantling of the Sion ROB is 50% complete while pedestrian movement is being facilitated,” said a CR official. Work on the new ROB will be completed by June 2026, the official said.