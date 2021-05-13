CR to deploy mechanised boats to assist passengers in case of waterlogging at railway tracks

In order to ensure the safety of passengers during monsoon, Central Railway (CR) will be deploying mechanised rescue boats at railway track flooding locations. Five mechanised rescue boats will be deployed to be used when local or outstation trains get stuck due to waterlogged railway tracks during monsoon.

The quick response team and flood rescue team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been trained by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist passengers during monsoon. Further, RPF will also monitor railway tracks with the help of drones.

“During flooding of railway tracks, there have been instances where passengers got stuck. Mechanised boats will be used in such cases. Training of RPF personnel and railways commercial staff is also done,” said a senior CR official.

Cleaning of drains near Ghatkopar, Dadar and Byculla railway stations are being undertaken currently while cleaning of railway culverts and drains near Sion, GTB Nagar and Kanjurmarg railway stations will be undertaken soon.

The zonal railway has also undertaken drainage mapping of its railway tracks to inspect the pathway of drains and choking locations that generally lead to waterlogging on railway tracks.

In addition, work is being carried out to remove muck from railway tracks as well as boulders in the ghat sections as preparatory work for monsoon.