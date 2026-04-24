Mumbai, The Central Railway will undertake a special 15-hour traffic and power block on April 25 and 26 between Umbermali and Atgaon stations on its Main Line in Thane district for technical work, which will affect services of the suburban and long-distance trains. CR to undertake 15-hour block on Apr 25-26 on Kalyan-Kasara section; trains services to hit

The block will be for the non-interlocking work related to the Khardi yard remodelling. It is part of the third-line project between Kalyan and Kasara stations in Thane.

In a release issued on Friday, the CR said the block will come into effect from 12 noon on Saturday and will in force till 3 am on Sunday on the Up and Down north-east lines between Umbermali and Atgaon stations.

Railway authorities are laying a third line between Kalyan and Kasara to increase operational capacity. The new line will help enhance overall track capacity and improve train movement efficiency.

The release added that suburban train services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain suspended during the block period. Several Kasara-bound local trains will be short-terminated or short-originated at Asangaon, Titwala, and Vasind stations.

Before the block, the last local train to Kasara from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on April 25 will depart at 8.33 am, while the last local from Kasara to CSMT will leave at 10.18 am. After the block, the first local trains from Kasara and CSMT will depart at 4.19 am and 3.51 am respectively, it said.

The block will also impact long-distance train operations. The CSMT-Dhule Express will be cancelled on April 25. Additionally, several mail and express trains will be short-terminated, diverted, rescheduled or regulated due to the work between April 24 and 26, 2026.

The CR said the maintenance block is essential for infrastructure upgrades and safety, and regretted the inconvenience.

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