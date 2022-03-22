CR, WR begin pre-monsoon work to ensure smooth operations this year

MUMBAI: As part of monsoon preparedness, the Central and Western Railway have started work on 25 crucial locations on railway tracks that are prone to waterlogging and flooding. As the local train services will operate full-fledged this year due to relaxations in Covid-19 curbs, both zonal railways are undertaking pre-monsoon work to ensure no disruption in operations.

Last year, only essential service providers were allowed to commute by local trains during monsoon amid surge Covid-19 cases. From August, those fully vaccinated were permitted to travel in local trains.

The 25 critical locations include railway tracks and bridges between Churchgate-Marine Lines, Churchgate-Grant Road, Prabhadevi-Dadar, Kurla-Sion, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder, Dadar-Mahim, Andheri-Jogeshwari, Nalasopara-Virar, Borivali-Dahisar and Mumbai Central and Grant Road railway stations.

Railways will also undertake other works like installation of flood gauges across the suburban railway and fitting of 200 water pumps at flood-prone locations on the railway tracks. Flood gates are also being placed at specific locations.

Both the zonal railways have started cleaning culverts and desilting of drains that go across its suburban railway tracks.

“As local trains will operate for the general public after a gap of two years, we will undertake all precautions to provide minimal passenger discomfort during the monsoon. Tree cutting along the railway tracks increasing the number of water pumps on flood-prone tracks and bridges will also be done. We are in touch with municipal bodies about the same,” said a senior Central Railway official.

Central Railway will also undertake micro tunnelling between Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations to stop the rainwater from flooding the railway tracks. Earlier micro tunnelling work was undertaken at Masjid Bunder railway station by laying reinforced concrete (RCC) pipes of 1,000 mm diameter.