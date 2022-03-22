CR, WR begin pre-monsoon work to ensure smooth operations this year
MUMBAI: As part of monsoon preparedness, the Central and Western Railway have started work on 25 crucial locations on railway tracks that are prone to waterlogging and flooding. As the local train services will operate full-fledged this year due to relaxations in Covid-19 curbs, both zonal railways are undertaking pre-monsoon work to ensure no disruption in operations.
Last year, only essential service providers were allowed to commute by local trains during monsoon amid surge Covid-19 cases. From August, those fully vaccinated were permitted to travel in local trains.
The 25 critical locations include railway tracks and bridges between Churchgate-Marine Lines, Churchgate-Grant Road, Prabhadevi-Dadar, Kurla-Sion, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder, Dadar-Mahim, Andheri-Jogeshwari, Nalasopara-Virar, Borivali-Dahisar and Mumbai Central and Grant Road railway stations.
Railways will also undertake other works like installation of flood gauges across the suburban railway and fitting of 200 water pumps at flood-prone locations on the railway tracks. Flood gates are also being placed at specific locations.
Both the zonal railways have started cleaning culverts and desilting of drains that go across its suburban railway tracks.
“As local trains will operate for the general public after a gap of two years, we will undertake all precautions to provide minimal passenger discomfort during the monsoon. Tree cutting along the railway tracks increasing the number of water pumps on flood-prone tracks and bridges will also be done. We are in touch with municipal bodies about the same,” said a senior Central Railway official.
Central Railway will also undertake micro tunnelling between Kurla and Chunabhatti railway stations to stop the rainwater from flooding the railway tracks. Earlier micro tunnelling work was undertaken at Masjid Bunder railway station by laying reinforced concrete (RCC) pipes of 1,000 mm diameter.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics