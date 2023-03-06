Crime Branch seizes e-cigs worth 66 lakh

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch seized e-cigarettes worth ₹66 lakh from a four-wheeler and also arrested the driver of the car. “E-cigarettes were imported from China and came to Uran. Later, the consignment was taken to Bhiwandi in a truck from where the supplier distributed in the city,” said police inspector Shashikant Pawar of the property cell.. He said while asking the driver, they learnt that the distributor was following in another car and fled the spot when the Innova was intercepted. (Image for representation)

The arrested accused has been identified as Rambabu Mayaram Sahu, 33, a resident of Ghatkopar (East).

As per the police, a team from the property cell was on patrol on Saturday to keep a watch if anyone was smuggling illegal liquor in the Wadi Bunder area of South Mumbai.

“The police noticed an Innova car, which seemed suspicious, and tried to stop it. The driver tried to flee away but police chased a few metres and intercepted the vehicle,” said a police officer of the Property cell.

While checking, police found 10 boxes of banned e-cigarettes which were in the car and each box had 300 pieces of e-cigarettes. The accused was brought to the unit office.

“A case was registered in Dongri police station against Shau under the relevant section and he was arrested in the case,” said police inspector Shashikant Pawar of the property cell.

“E-cigarettes were imported from China and came to Uran. Later, the consignment was taken to Bhiwandi in a truck from where the supplier distributed in the city,” he added. He said while asking the driver, they learnt that the distributor was following in another car and fled the spot when the Innova was intercepted.