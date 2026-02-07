MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai police recorded a marked improvement in crime detection in 2025, even as the overall number of registered cases rose during the year, official data presented at the annual police conference showed. Crime up, detection improves in Navi Mumbai in 2025 despite staff crunch

According to figures shared by the Navi Mumbai Police, a total of 7,835 criminal cases were registered in 2025, up from 7,369 in 2024, an increase of 466 cases. Despite this rise, the overall detection rate improved from 77% in 2024 to 80% in 2025, with 6,276 cases detected.

Registered cases refer to FIRs filed during the year, while detected cases indicate crimes in which the police identified the accused or made an arrest.

Police commissioner Milind Bharambe said the improvement had come despite the commissionerate functioning with a net shortage of 323 personnel, mainly at the constabulary and sub-inspector levels.

Property-related offences saw a notable improvement in detection. In 2025, police registered 2,331 property offences, of which 1,321 were detected, taking the detection rate to 57%. This was an improvement over 2024, when 2,250 cases were registered and 1,176 detected, a detection rate of 52%. Deputy commissioner of police Sachin Gunjal attributed this to focused investigations and better follow-up in theft and burglary cases.

Detection rates for serious crimes remained consistently high. Body offences recorded a 99% detection rate in 2025, marginally higher than 98% in 2024. Crimes against women also saw a 99% detection rate.

However, crime statistics revealed a rise in offences against women. Rape cases increased from 180 in 2024 to 235 in 2025. Molestation cases rose marginally from 222 to 236, while harassment cases saw a sharper jump from 152 to 212. Cases related to insulting the modesty of women declined slightly from 53 to 44, and suicides linked to women-related offences fell marginally from 21 to 19.

Economic offences recorded higher registrations in 2025, though officials acknowledged that detection percentages dipped due to the complex and time-consuming nature of financial crime investigations.

The total value of property stolen in 2025 stood at ₹48.99 crore, slightly higher than ₹47.49 crore in 2024. Of this, property stolen in detected cases amounted to ₹34.15 crore in 2025, compared with ₹33.50 crore the previous year. Actual recoveries, however, dropped sharply. Police recovered ₹18.30 crore in 2025, a recovery rate of 54%, as against ₹24.03 crore in 2024, when the recovery rate stood at 72%. An officer said this highlighted the challenge of converting detection into effective recovery.

Cybercrime emerged as a major area of concern. The total amount lost to cyber fraud more than doubled to ₹124.22 crore in 2025, compared with ₹50.97 crore in 2024. While police managed to freeze ₹7.93 crore during the year, this was lower than the ₹10.22 crore retrieved in 2024, underscoring the increasing speed and sophistication of cyber offenders.

Data from the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal showed a sharp surge in online complaints. In 2025, police received 16,364 online complaints, with the reported fraud amount pegged at ₹136.43 crore. Of this, ₹25.60 crore was placed under lien, providing partial relief to victims by preventing further diversion of funds.

Overall, 913 economic offence cases were registered in 2025, of which 600 were detected, resulting in a 66% detection rate. In comparison, 2024 saw 823 registrations and 421 detections, with a detection rate of 51%, reflecting improved investigative outcomes despite rising case volumes.