CSMT to get roof plazas with modern amenities by 2026, gets cabinet nod

Mumbai: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) will undergo modernisation by 2026, announced railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav while addressing the media in Delhi after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The union government approved a budget of ₹10,000 crore for the redevelopment of three major railway stations- New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway.

The tender for this project will be released within ten days, with a deadline of 3.5 years. With an aim to decongest the station premises and make it a major tourist attraction, railways plan to build roof plazas above the tracks. There will be two such roof plazas at CSMT. While one will be near the suburban local tracks, the other will be for the long-distance passengers.

“A master plan has been prepared to ensure smooth movement of traffic and adequate parking facilities. Amenities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, and zone for local products will be provided at the roof plazas. There will be an additional exit and entrances that will ensure that the arrivals and departures are segregated,” said Vaishnav.

Earlier known as Victoria Terminus, CSMT was constructed by the British during the colonial era. The railways now aim to decongest the station and improve passenger services. Apart from the main heritage structures, all other nearby buildings will be redeveloped. The building will retain its look from 1930 as extended and additional structures connected to the existing heritage building will also be razed.

“Some of the existing railway offices which were not part of the original structure will be shifted towards P D’Mello Road. This includes the office complex of the divisional railway manager of Central Railway. Apart from the heritage node, there will be two additional nodes for suburban locals and the other node for long distance trains. Walkways will be built like skywalks for tourists to be able to explore the heritage areas,” added Vaishnav.

Railways have shortlisted 199 stations for redevelopment. Out of these tenders, 47 stations have been issued and work for 32 other stations is progressing. Meanwhile, the masterplan and design for the remaining stations is underway, three among them are CSMT, New Delhi and Ahmedabad. CSMT has a daily footfall of 10.97 lakh passengers.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president, the Federation of Railway Passenger Associations, said, “Although this will help ease movement of passengers at the busiest station. The modernisation plans will also increase the cost of basic facilities for commuters within the station premises.”