CSMT-bound AC local’s door malfunction at Dadar, CR initiates probe
MUMBAI: The Central Railway has initiated an inquiry after the doors of an Air-Conditioned (AC) local train on did not open at Dadar railway station, causing an inconvenience to passengers.
Doors of 6.23 am Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-bound Kalyan AC local on Tuesday morning did not open at Dadar railway station, forcing passengers who wanted to de-board at Dadar railway station to exit the train at Byculla railway station.
“We have launched an enquiry to find out why the doors of the train did not open,” said Anil Kumar Jain, deputy chief public relations officer, Central Railway.
Railway officials have further stated that incidents of passengers inserting objects in the door have also been done to the AC local train doors that result in delays in the AC train operations.
“One passenger stuck an umbrella inside the AC local train door. The guard of the train noticed it at the CSMT railway station. The door of the AC local train was not opening as they were stuck. We had to take the train to the shed and manually open the door. This delays the AC local train service,” said a senior Central Railway official who did not want to be named.
Passenger associations have asked the railway authorities to take immediate action as the incident happened during morning office peak hours. “The incident happened during the office peak hours. People wanting to reach work could not reach because of the delay. The railways should take immediate cognizance of the incident,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.
CNG, PNG prices hiked for the fourth time this year
Prices of Compressed Natural Gas and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices were hiked by ₹4 and ₹3, respectively. CNG will now be available in Mumbai at ₹80/Kg whereas PNG will be available at ₹48.50/Standard Cubic Meter. This is the fourth hike in the prices of natural gas in 2022. Earlier CNG was priced at ₹76/Kg while PNG was available at ₹45.50/SCM. In the last hike, prices of CNG were increased by ₹4.
AKTU to update its BTech course as per NEP-2020
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University was in the process of updating its BTech curriculum as per the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020). Vice-chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra said there would be BTech Honours, BTech minor, BTech regular and BTech that allows students to exit after completion of three years. In the regular 4-year BTech course, students will get one-year industry experience after the completion of three years. The course should focus on the all-round development of the students.
Sheetal Mhatre, Sena spokesperson and ex-Mumbai corporator, joins Shinde camp
A spokesperson of the Uddhav, Sheetal Mhatre Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, joined the Eknath Shinde-led ruling faction of the party on Tuesday. A former Mumbai corporator, Mhatre, paid a visit to Shinde's residence late in the evening along with some Sena workers and expressed her support to the newly appointed chief minister. Mhatre had represented ward no 7 in suburban Dahisar in north Mumbai in 2012 and 2017.
58-year-old dies as ‘kachcha’ house collapses in heavy rainfall in Raigad district
One person died after Ram Katkari (58) from the tribal community's house collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Jambulpada, Katkari Wadi in Uran taluka of Raigad district. The deceased, identified as Ram Katkari (58) from the tribal community, lived with his wife, Suman (50), and three children. Jambulpada had a total of eight houses of which the first one was of Katkari. The remaining seven houses are located 25m further from his house.
LMC to survey areas where wrongly parked buses create traffic snarls
After receiving a number of complaints from residents of many areas about haphazard parking of government as well as private buses on roads, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a survey of these areas and initiate action. The menace is prevalent in areas like Alambagh, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar crossing, Adarsh Nagar, Barha, Grain depot, CPH crossing, Charbagh and Kaiserbagh among others and leads to major traffic chaos.
