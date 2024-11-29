Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Customs officials arrest wife of actor Ajaz Khan in Mumbai drug case

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2024 10:21 AM IST

The arrest comes after the agency apprehended Khan's office staff member Suraj Gaud on October 8 for allegedly ordering 100 grammes of Mephedrone via courier

Mumbai: The customs department has arrested Fallon Guliwala, wife of actor Ajaz Khan, in connection with a drug case following a raid at their Jogeshwari residence where officials reportedly seized various narcotics.

The MD was delivered to Khan's Andheri office where he was employed. Representative Image(HT File Photo)
The MD was delivered to Khan's Andheri office where he was employed. Representative Image(HT File Photo)

The arrest comes after the agency apprehended Khan's office staff member Suraj Gaud on October 8 for allegedly ordering 100 grammes of Mephedrone (MD) via courier from a European country. Gaud was taken into custody after the MD was delivered to Khan's Andheri office where he was employed.

Customs officers revealed that during their ongoing investigation, they received intelligence suggesting Guliwala's involvement in drug smuggling. Acting on this information, the agency raided her Jogeshwari flat on Thursday, discovering approximately 130 grammes of marijuana and other controlled substances.

Following Guliwala's arrest, officials indicated their intention to question Khan regarding his knowledge of the drugs found at his residence and the parcel delivered to his Andheri office. However, Khan was not available for questioning.

A customs official explained that the agency had received intelligence about a drug shipment in October. "While tracking the parcel, we traced it to Khan's office upon delivery. Upon inspection, we found the parcel contained 100 grammes of MDMA, allegedly ordered under Gaud's name," the official said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On