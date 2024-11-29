Customs officials arrest wife of actor Ajaz Khan in Mumbai drug case

Mumbai: The customs department has arrested Fallon Guliwala, wife of actor Ajaz Khan, in connection with a drug case following a raid at their Jogeshwari residence where officials reportedly seized various narcotics. The MD was delivered to Khan's Andheri office where he was employed. Representative Image(HT File Photo)

The arrest comes after the agency apprehended Khan's office staff member Suraj Gaud on October 8 for allegedly ordering 100 grammes of Mephedrone (MD) via courier from a European country. Gaud was taken into custody after the MD was delivered to Khan's Andheri office where he was employed.

Customs officers revealed that during their ongoing investigation, they received intelligence suggesting Guliwala's involvement in drug smuggling. Acting on this information, the agency raided her Jogeshwari flat on Thursday, discovering approximately 130 grammes of marijuana and other controlled substances.

Following Guliwala's arrest, officials indicated their intention to question Khan regarding his knowledge of the drugs found at his residence and the parcel delivered to his Andheri office. However, Khan was not available for questioning.

A customs official explained that the agency had received intelligence about a drug shipment in October. "While tracking the parcel, we traced it to Khan's office upon delivery. Upon inspection, we found the parcel contained 100 grammes of MDMA, allegedly ordered under Gaud's name," the official said.