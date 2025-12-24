Search
Customs seize drugs, gold and currency in multiple cases at CSMIA

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 06:50 am IST

Customs also registered two gold smuggling cases, recovering 283 grams of diamond-studded gold jewellery valued at ₹2.18 lakh from two passengers. In another case, 6,643 grams of polished semi-precious stones, worth ₹24.91 lakh, were seized from one passenger

MUMBAI: Several passengers were arrested by the Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while attempting to smuggle narcotics, jewellery, and foreign cash in a series of cases in the past couple of days.

According to Mumbai Customs Zone–III officials, 35.045 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at approximately 35.04 crore in the illicit market, was recovered on December 18 from five passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on different flights, in three different cases. All the accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another case on the same day, 81 grams of amphetamines, a mood-altering drug, valued at 16.20 lakh, were seized from a passenger who arrived from Muscat on December 18. The passenger was subsequently arrested, officials said.

In another case on December 22, the Customs arrested two more passengers arriving from Bangkok. A total of 13.003 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, worth approximately 13 crore, was recovered from them, both of whom were arrested under the NDPS Act. The accused concealed the contraband inside shampoo bottles and tin snack boxes to evade detection, officials said.

Apart from narcotics, Customs also registered two gold smuggling cases, recovering 283 grams of diamond-studded gold jewellery valued at 2.18 lakh from two passengers. In another case, 6,643 grams of polished semi-precious stones, worth 24.91 lakh, were seized from one passenger. Customs also booked two other passengers after seizing foreign currency equivalent to 45.26 lakh from them while they were departing for Fujairah on December 21.

