Cut down Class 10 syllabus by 50%, principals urge state board
With schools in the city still operating online, several principals have urged the state board to cut down the syllabus of Class 10 students by a total of 50%, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown.
This year, the state education department announced a 25% reduction in the syllabus for state board students of Classes 1 to 12. The decision will be applicable for the current academic year 2020-21 and has been taken considering the loss of teaching hours as physical schools are yet to reopen due to the pandemic.
In a letter addressed to the board, the Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary (higher secondary) Schools requested a reduction in the Class 10 syllabus by 50% for the current academic year. “As of now, schools and junior colleges in the city remain shut and there is no clarity on when they will be able to reopen fully. While the education department has already reduced the syllabus by 25%, completing 75% syllabus and preparing for it will be tough for students. We, thus, hope for a further reduction of 25%,” said Prashant Redij, secretary of the association.
Principals said they were worried about students suffering in the board exams if a concession is not given during the current situation. “The paper pattern for these students is the same the as last year and so is the difficulty level of the papers. This would push a lot of weak students further on the verge of losing a year,” said the principal of a school in the eastern suburbs.
