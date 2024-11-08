Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cyber frauds cheat many using share broking firm’s name; case registered

ByVinay Dalvi
Nov 08, 2024 07:34 AM IST

GEPL Capital has filed a police complaint against fraudsters using its name in fake WhatsApp groups, promising 200% returns for ₹3,000.

MUMBAI: An online share-broking and investment solutions firm, GEPL Capital Private Limited that operates from Dhanraj Mahal in Colaba, has lodged a case with the Colaba police against unknown frauds who allegedly opened various WhatsApp Groups in the company’s name and used the names of its senior executives to cheat people.

Cyber frauds cheat many using share broking firm’s name; case registered
Cyber frauds cheat many using share broking firm’s name; case registered

According to the police, the fraudsters were charging 3,000 as entry charge and promising 200 percent profit any in any investment done through them. They were using the company’s letter head and logo to lure people and were promoting the WhatsApp groups on various social media platforms.

After several complaints were received by GEPL Capital, the company investigated and found out about the WhatsApp groups and registered a case in the Colaba police station.

“We have registered a case on the complaint of Subhas Sharma, an official from GEPL, a company that deals in share trading. Various officials of the company were getting calls inquiring whether they had opened WhatsApp groups to deal in stocks. Some people were cheated by frauds using the company’s name,” said a police officer.

Once a person becomes a member of one such group, the fraudsters tell him to invest through them to get 200 percent return in just two weeks’ time. Many joined and invested believing that GEPL Capital Private Limited was behind it.

“We have registered a case under 66C of the Information Technology Act (Punishment for identity theft) and are investigating the matter to trace the accused,” said the police officer.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //