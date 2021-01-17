Cyber police arrests Gujarat man for duping 22,000 people via fake shopping website
Mumbai cyber police busted a major cyber fraud gang that duped 22,000 people across the country through fake shopping websites.
The head of the gang, Ashish Ahire, a 32-year-old technology expert who studied in London, has been arrested from Gujarat. Police have also identified 11 more such fake websites that similarly dupe people on social media sites.
The cyber police on Sunday stated that it received multiple complaints regarding online fraud through the website shopiiee.com. Further investigations revealed that nearly 22,000 people were duped by the website to the tune of ₹70 lakh.
“The fake website was selling dress material, imitation jewellery, and other household items through advertisements on Facebook,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (cyber crime).
The investigation led police to the website’s owner who was operating it from Surat, Gujarat. A team of senior inspector S Shastrabudhe, inspector Pramod Khopikar and assistant inspector Ravikiran Naale then arrested the accused and are questioning him to recover the money.
There were several complaints against the website about the fraud from consumers, a police officer said.
The arrested accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating, impersonation, etc. He has been sent to judicial custody by a local court.
The police are currently looking for his associates.
During investigation, the police learnt that there are more such websites that are cheating people. The police have identified 11 such fake websites and warned people from using them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 check-ups helping in early diagnosis of cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Want govt to focus on education sector’, says Anand Gupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to inoculate its citizens four days a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Principals worry about Class 10 students as schools remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad air days are back for Mumbai after two days of respite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Night curfew in Mumbai impacted liquor sale in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explain why disabled student not admitted for medical course: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: E-Seva Kendra to be launched on Monday to help people with court case information
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No major side effects after Covid-19 vaccine says Maharashtra health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Presence at crime scene not liable for punishment: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitter rivalry between estranged cousins Uddhav, Raj Thackeray set to revive ahead of 2022 Mumbai civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu outbreak: 836 more birds dead; over 25,000 poultry birds culled across Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP leaders want ban on Tandav web series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acting in golden hours, Mumbai cyber police saved ₹15 crore from criminals in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyber police arrests Gujarat man for duping 22,000 people via fake shopping website
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox