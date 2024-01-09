Cyber police helpline saves 3.7 cr as woman reports crime in golden period

MUMBAI: Calling the Mumbai Police’s cybercrime helpline number - 1930 helped a woman to recover ₹3.7 crore out of the ₹4.65 crore that she lost to a cyber con promising high return in the share market. HT Image

The complainant, who reported the crime on Thursday, said she had fallen prey to fraudsters she encountered on social media. The fraudsters enticed her with promises of doubling her investment in the share market, and convinced her to invest a substantial amount.

Dr DS Swamy, deputy commissioner of police, cyber, explained, “They made her create an account on an app, showing ‘real-time’ updates of her returns. However, when attempting to withdraw the funds, she discovered the promised transfer to her account was not possible. Consulting with a family member, she realised she had been conned.”

Swamy mentioned that the money could have been saved as the complainant approached the police within what is called the ‘golden period’, wherein the frauds have still not had the chance to transfer the money from the account shared with the complainant. “In such cases, the entire account can be frozen so that it cannot be used in any more cons. Besides, the complainant’s money can be recovered once we prove in court that the transaction was made based on fraudulent promises,” said DCP Swamy.

The cybercrime department, collaborating with multiple banks over weekend, successfully froze accounts involved in the transactions. An officer from the West region cyber police shared, “We were tracking the money trail to apprehend the frauds.”

In 2023, Mumbai Police froze ₹26.94 crore in various cyber fraud accounts when victims reported within the golden period, defined as the first three to four hours post the fraudulent transaction.

Police officials said that the chances of recovery are better when the victims of such crimes approach the police at the earliest, as time passes, the frauds circulate the defrauded money through bank accounts and within hours withdraw the amounts in parts from different bank branches.