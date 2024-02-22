Dacoits decamp with cash, jewellery worth 21 lakh in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: Three dacoits broke the main door of a bungalow owned by former municipal council chairman Sadhna Choudhary’s bungalow in Bhiwandi and after threatening her with sharp weapons decamped with gold jewellery and cash, totaling ₹21 lakh, the police said. HT Image

According to police, the incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday when Sadhana Chaudhary was sleeping in the house. According to the police, three suspects entered the bungalow after breaking through the main door lock. They then entered the Chaudhary’s bedroom and threaening her with sharp weapons, decamped with 50 tolas of gold ornaments woth ₹20 lakh and cash of ₹95,000.

The police lodged a case under sections 454, 457 (house breaking) and 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code.

Rohan Shelar, police sub inspector, Narpoli Police Station, said “We have formed four teams on the instructions of senior police inspector Bharat Kamath. One team will scan the CCTV footage and identify the suspects another team will work on technical intelligence and work with local informers.”