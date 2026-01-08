Daddy’s girls ride on redevelopment and civic issues in Dagdi Chawl

MUMBAI: Geeta Gawli, 42, a three-time corporator, and her poll debutante sister Yogita, 37, have been campaigning daily in their municipal wards -- 212 and 207 respectively -- in Byculla ahead of the civic polls on January 15. The sisters, who belong to the Akhil Bharatiya Sena (ABS), a party founded by their father -- gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli -- have an unequivocal opinion about the kind of leaders they want to be. Mumbai, India. Jan 07, 2026 - Akhil Bharatiya Sena`s candidate Geeta Gawli, (C) ward no - 212, Yogita Gawli Waghmare, (L) ward no - 207with their mother Asha Gawli, in their office in Dagadi Chawl in Byculla. Mumbai, India. Jan 07, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

“Like Daddy,” is Geeta’s succinct response to describe the essence of her leadership. In fact, both sisters are proudly wearing the “Daddy’s girl” tag on their sleeve this election season.

In Byculla’s Dagdi Chawl, the word ‘Daddy’ may carry more heft than it does elsewhere in Mumbai. Mostly seen in a white kurta and a Gandhi topi, Gawli, a former MLA, has carried the moniker for decades. In September last year, Gawli, convicted in the 2007 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, was released on bail by the Supreme Court while his appeal against conviction is pending. Now 76, Gawli was released from prison after 18 years of incarceration.

The weight of his presence in Dagdi Chawl is carried through his daughters, and wife Asha, popularly known as Mummy, even though Gawli himself is not embarking on door-to-door campaigns. “People will go crazy if he comes with us. We won’t know how to handle such a crowd,” said Yogita, still a nursing mother whose second daughter was born a month ago.

Gawli, however, is expected to join both Geeta and Yogita in their campaigns in their respective wards this weekend.

On Wednesday afternoon, the sisters along with their mother took a break seated in their office in the Geetai building in Dagdi Chawl, following a hectic morning of campaigning, climbing several flights of stairs in around 12 buildings which have no lifts.

“Redevelopment is one of the main issues in my ward,” said Geeta, a three-time corporator from ABS. Dominated by Marathi voters, her ward also has a sizable Muslim population. “They were worried about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Election Commission of India,” she said. Part of their campaign has been quelling rumours about the drive that is yet to be enforced in Maharashtra. “There is so much misinformation. We have to keep telling the people we meet that it’s not going to affect them,” said Yogita.

Late on Wednesday afternoon, Yogita, her husband actor Akshay Waghmare and Mummy were in Shambhulal Patra Chawl that houses 106 families. Yogita, who has a masters in political science and a degree in law, is being projected as a young and educated leader. People in the chawl have put their faith in her, as she promises to work “Daddyinchya paula var paul thevun (following in Daddy’s footsteps).” Her main opponent in the ward is BJP’s Rohidas Lokhande.

With Mummy by her side, Yogita walks the narrow lanes of the chawl lined with blue drums used to store water. “These people have been connected with us for many years. See how the old women hug me when I come here. They have seen me struggle. I was alone for so many years. I also faced the police that broke into our home at night and terrorised us. Even when Daddy was inside (jailed), I looked after their needs. I have no doubt they will support Yogita,” said Asha.

Geeta feels confident of another win from her ward. She says as a corporator, she has a good rapport with the electorate as well as civic administration. “People know that we get things done through one phone call. We attend to their problems promptly, just as Daddy always did. We’ve repaired internal roads, buildings, the BMC school, installed street lamps and built parks in the area, including a baby park, where women, especially from the Muslim community, can comfortably spend time with their children,” said Geeta, who has a penchant for sunglasses.

In ward 212, reserved for women, Geeta’s opponents include Congress’s Nazia Ashfaque Siddiqui and Samajwadi Party’s Amrin Abhrani.

While Dagdi Chawl now sits between posh high-rises, the changing demographic of the area does not worry Geeta. “What do people in buildings want? They want good roads. And we’ve done that for them too,” said Geeta.