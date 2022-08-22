Dahi Handi festival: Mumbai youth succumbs to injuries at Nanavati hospital
The 24-year-old man had been admitted in Cooper Hospital on August 19 and shifted Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.
A man died succumbed to his injuries that he sustained during the Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai on Thursday. Sandesh Dalvi, 24 years, passed away late on Monday night at Nanavati Hospital. The resident of Kurla had been admitted in Cooper Hospital on August 19 and shifted Nanavati Hospital on Sunday.
The authorities had earlier said a total of 222 'Govindas' or Dahi Handi participants were injured while forming human pyramids during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai.
While several of these participants were treated at government hospitals, some underwent treatment at private facilities.
Officials said that most of the Govindas suffered injuries to their hands and legs following a fall while forming human pyramids. The Maharashtra government had directed government-run hospitals to treat the injured members of Govinda teams for free.
To mark Janmashtami on Friday, Govinda squads built human pyramids to reach and break 'dahi handis' or earthen pots containing buttermilk and curd suspended high above the ground.
The Dahi Handi events and Govinda troupes receive considerable political patronage in various cities, mainly in Mumbai and Thane.
On Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde told the Assembly the government has decided to accord adventure sport status to the festival. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants at these events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota. Participants or their families will also be provided compensation if the participants suffer injuries while forming human pyramids, the chief minister said.
