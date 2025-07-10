Daily penalty rule forces metro contractors to bring in workers by flight, train

Mumbai: Since the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions hit labour supply across industries, contractors engaged in construction of metro rail corridors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have cited labour shortage as a key reason for delays running into months, sometimes years. Labour deployment at metro sites has risen by 17-37% (HT Photo)

But the situation has undergone a sea change after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) introduced a new penalty framework in mid-June, whereby daily fines are imposed on contractors for shortage of manpower, especially at four metro rail corridors slated for operationalisation by 2025-end.

The simple rule has pushed up labour deployment at the four metro rail corridors by 17-37%. Contractors are bringing in labourers from northern and eastern India by train, and in some cases, flights, to avoid penalties and the enhanced workforce is speeding up work considerably, sources in the MMRDA told Hindustan Times.

“The impact is particularly visible in high-priority stretches of Metro lines 4 and 4A, where contractors flew in nearly 60 workers from Odisha and another 40 workers from Uttar Pradesh by train,” said an MMRDA official. Another 150 workers from Uttar Pradesh would join the workforce at Metro 4 and 4A sites in the coming week, the official added.

As per the new penalty framework introduced by the MMRDA in mid-June, contractors are fined ₹1 lakh per day for labour shortage ranging 25-50%, and ₹2 lakh per day for labour shortage above 50%. Delays in meeting key project deadlines attract further penalties without prior notice.

“Prior to the implementation of the new penalty framework, labour deployment at several metro sites was either stagnant or declining, pushing back construction timelines significantly. But now, contractors are maintaining optimal workforce at metro sites to avoid penalties,” an MMRDA official told HT.

Routine site inspections and manpower reviews by MMRDA officials have forced even laggard contractors to scale up manpower and ensure compliance, said another MMRDA official.

Earlier, the MMRDA had fined contractors engaged in construction of metro line 2B ₹1.29 crore for delay in civil works, roofing and structural works. In 2024, penalties worth ₹2.75 crore were imposed on contractors for leakage in metro projects, missed deadlines and accidents at worksites.