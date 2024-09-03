Day 1 of WR mega block: 40 locals cancelled, others delayed by 15-30 minutes

Mumbai: Commuters on Western Railway (WR) had a rough start to the week on Monday as at least 40 suburban locals were cancelled, and operational services were delayed by 15-30 minutes on the first day of a 35-day mega block. The mega block is being implemented to facilitate the addition of a sixth railway line between Goregaon and Kandivali, which can be used to segregate suburban and long-distance trains. On Monday, as railway workers were busy laying the sixth track in Malad, to the west of the existing lines, WR authorities imposed a 20 kmph speed limit on a 1,400-metre stretch on the down slow line (towards Virar) (Hindustan Times)

The ongoing work disrupted suburban local services on Monday, leading to massive overcrowding at railway stations during the morning and evening peak hours, especially on the Goregaon-Virar route.

“We impose speed restrictions as a safety protocol,” said an official. While the speed limit on the down slow line at Malad will continue for a week, it will be raised to 45 kmph by mid-week and 75 kmph by Saturday. The maximum permissible speed on the slow line is 90 kmph. “On September 7, there will be another 10-hour block at night when we will connect the new track with the adjacent one,” the official noted.

The platform nomenclature at Malad station has been updated to accommodate changes in infrastructure. Virar-bound slow trains will be shifted from the left/ western side to the right/ eastern side of platform number one, while Churchgate-bound slow trains will be shifted from the left/ western side to the right/ eastern side of platform number two. Similarly, Virar-bound fast trains will be shifted from the left/ western side to the right/ eastern side of platform number three, while Churchgate-bound fast trains will be shifted from the left/ western side to the right/ eastern side of platform number four. Passengers will thus be able to board trains in either direction from the same platform, improving convenience and efficiency.