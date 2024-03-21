Daycare owners booked after video of them beating children went viral

Thane: A day after a video of children being tied up and beaten by the staff and owners of a daycare centre in Dombivli went viral, angry parents have filed a complaint against them. HT Image

A case has been registered against Ganesh Prabhune, wife Aarti Prabhune, who runs the nursery and daycare along with Radha Nakhre.

The incident came to light when a staff, Sadhana Samant, saw Prabhune hitting the kids. She initially resisted, but Prabhune did not listen to her. “Finally, Samant recorded the incident and sent the video to the Thackeray Sena group leader Kavita Gawand,” said a police officer. “After that, Kavita Gawande called the concerned parents and informed them about the incident. After that, the parents along with Gawand reached Ramnagar police station.”

Assistant commissioner of police Sunil Kurade took cognisance of the act and immediately asked to file a complaint. Ramnagar police booked the three members under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mandar Ugle and his wife, who live in Dombivli East, go to work and leave their three-year-old daughter at Happy Kids Day Care, Dombivli Phadke Road, for which the centre charges them ₹8,500 a month.

This nursery, run by the Prabhune couple, has around nine children in their daycare. Police officials said, “Along with Ugle’s daughter, many other children are kept in this nursery. Babies were being tied up and beaten. They were being tortured mentally and physically.”