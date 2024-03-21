 Daycare owners booked after video of them beating children went viral | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Daycare owners booked after video of them beating children went viral

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The incident came to light when a staff, Sadhana Samant, saw Prabhune hitting the kids. She initially resisted, but Prabhune did not listen to her.

Thane: A day after a video of children being tied up and beaten by the staff and owners of a daycare centre in Dombivli went viral, angry parents have filed a complaint against them.

HT Image
HT Image

A case has been registered against Ganesh Prabhune, wife Aarti Prabhune, who runs the nursery and daycare along with Radha Nakhre.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident came to light when a staff, Sadhana Samant, saw Prabhune hitting the kids. She initially resisted, but Prabhune did not listen to her. “Finally, Samant recorded the incident and sent the video to the Thackeray Sena group leader Kavita Gawand,” said a police officer. “After that, Kavita Gawande called the concerned parents and informed them about the incident. After that, the parents along with Gawand reached Ramnagar police station.”

Assistant commissioner of police Sunil Kurade took cognisance of the act and immediately asked to file a complaint. Ramnagar police booked the three members under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mandar Ugle and his wife, who live in Dombivli East, go to work and leave their three-year-old daughter at Happy Kids Day Care, Dombivli Phadke Road, for which the centre charges them 8,500 a month.

This nursery, run by the Prabhune couple, has around nine children in their daycare. Police officials said, “Along with Ugle’s daughter, many other children are kept in this nursery. Babies were being tied up and beaten. They were being tortured mentally and physically.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Daycare owners booked after video of them beating children went viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On