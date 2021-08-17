Degree college 1st list today in Mumbai; 538K applications received

A day before the University of Mumbai (MU) is scheduled to release the first general merit list for undergraduate (UG) degree courses, data revealed that over 350,000 students have submitted 538,000 applications for various courses (one student can apply to more than one course). The first general merit list for UG courses in MU-affiliated colleges will be released at 11am on Tuesday.

“Students whose names appear in the first general merit list will have time between 18 and 25 August to pay the fees and confirm their seats at the allotted college,” said a statement released by the university late on Monday.

Figures shared by the university shows that once again Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) course has attracted the maximum applications (144,000), followed by Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS) with 115,000 applications. BCom in Accounting and Finance (BAF) has received 71,243 applications, while Bachelor in Arts (BA) has received 44,008 applications.

Increasing Covid-19 cases forced most education boards to scrap their Class 12 exams this year and instead assess students on the basis of their performance in Classes 10, 11 and 12. The final result brought forward an explosion of students joining the 90% bandwagon. While the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools boasted of nearly 50% or more of their Class 12 students scoring above 90-95% this year. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced Class 12 results this week and the number of 90% scorers across the state jumped 12-folds compared to last year. For the first time ever, 46 Class 12 students also managed to score a perfect 100% this year.