MUMBAI: Colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai released their second general merit list for admission to first-year degree programmes on Saturday, bringing relief to students scoring between 80% and 90% marks, although some colleges continued to maintain high cut-offs. Degree colleges release second merit list, cut-offs drop

The cut-offs for the science stream have bene lowered. For instance, Ruia College’s first merit list ended at 80% for the BSc Computer Science course. This has now dipped to 76%. Similarly, at St Xavier’s College, the science cut off dropped by 9% compared to the first list, but the arts cut-off has not changed.

A principal from a Vile Parle-based college said most students in the science stream pursue entrance examinations for engineering, and medical courses, which explains the drop in cut-offs in the second merit list in most colleges. Meanwhile, professional courses in science, such as bio-technology and computer science, have higher cut-offs compared to traditional courses.

The first merit list, which featured high thresholds, posed a challenge to average scorers. Courses like Bachelor in Accounts and Finance (BAF), Bachelor in Banking and Insurance (BBI) and Bachelor in Mass Media (BMM) have seen a surge in demand.

A principal of a South Mumbai College, said, “The actual cut-offs are slightly lower in commerce and professional courses. The trend appears to be consistent. The third merit list may bring further relief to students.”

She added, “Students’ perspectives have also evolved. There is no longer a heavy reliance on a few popular courses. A wide range of courses is now available, and students are exploring different options.”