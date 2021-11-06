Delhi NCB team in city to take over Aryan case

A six-member special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi operations branch of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrived in the city on Saturday to take over probe into six cases, including the cruise drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, from its Mumbai zonal unit headed by Sameer Wankhede.

The six-member team is headed by the NCB’s deputy director general Sanjay Singh. NCB chief SN Pradhan on Friday issued an order transferring the six cases from NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit to the operations branch from its headquarters. The SIT was constituted to take over from NCB Mumbai zonal unit six cases in order to conduct deeper investigation, to find out forward and backward linkages, NCB said in a release on Friday.

“We have taken over six cases as per procedure. There is nothing to say as of now,” Singh said in Mumbai. When asked about Wankhede, he replied, “Wankhede continues to be the zonal director, Mumbai and we will definitely take his help in the investigation.”

The SIT will start investigating the cruise drugs case from where point where actor Ananya Panday was questioned on October 25, an NCB officer said.

The list of the six cases also includes the drugs case against Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. Khan was arrested by NCB in first of week January 2021 and was released on bail on September 28.

The SIT will also probe the case involving actor Armaan Kohli. An NCB team led by Wankhede had raided Kohli’s Juhu residence on August 28 and recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Kohli was arrested on September 29, and continues to be behind bars.

A fourth case to be probed by the SIT was registered by the agency’s Mumbai zonal unit on July 25 when it arrested three persons – Sameer Mukhtar Sayyed alias Sam Langda, Zakir Sayyed alias Zakir Takla alias Zakir Chikna and Mohammad Amed Shamsuddin Shaikh and allegedly seized 1.2kg of charas, an intermediate quantity of mephedrone along with ₹17.5 lakh in cash from them. NCB claimed that Sameer Merchant alias Sam Langda was a notorious, organised drug mafia member.

The fifth case on the list was registered in September when NCB recovered an intermediate quantity of mephedrone, whereas the sixth case related to the recovery of mephedrone from Dongri area in south Mumbai.