Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress

Maharashtra Congress has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government did not pay heed to the alarm by deceased Dadra and Nagara Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, and it resulted in his suicide. Raising question on if his complaints were deliberately left unnoticed, the Congress has also demanded that the breach of privilege committee of Lok Sabha should make it public if Delkar had warned the committee with suicide during his hearing 10 days ahead of his suicide.

Maharashtra Congress’s general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, on Saturday, said Delkar, who committed suicide in a south Mumbai hotel on February 22, had written letters to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, weeks before his suicide. Sawant said the MP had apprised the top leadership of the country of the harassment he was going through and had sought an appointment to seek their intervention.

“Delkar had written two letters to the PM on December 18 and January 31; two letters to Amit Shah on December 18 and January 12, and three letters to Lok Sabha speaker in December and January. He had said he was being harassed by the administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and 20-year-old cases were being raked up to frame him. He had also said that his family members were threatened to be jailed. Despite this, the deceased MP did not get any help. Had the Central government acted in time, Delkar’s life could have been saved,” Sawant said.

The Congress spokesperson also said that Delkar had appeared before the breach of privilege committee of Lok Sabha and narrated the harassment he faced. “Committee chief Sunil Kumar Singh should make it public if Delkar in his statement had said that he has no option but either to commit suicide amid the harassment or resign as an MP. The MP committed suicide in just 10 days after his appearance before the committee,” he said.

Maharashtra BJP’s vice-president Madhav Bhandari said, “The Congress has been blaming us for Delkar’s death. But why did their top leaders who sit in Parliament kept quiet if the deceased MP was raising this issue in the houses? Why did Rahul Gandhi and party’s group leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury not raise this issue in Parliament? The Congress wants to capitalise Delkar’s death for the political gains. But the Maharashtra government took more than two weeks to register a case after Delkar’s death. It was only after the BJP raised the Sachin Vaze issue in legislature, a special investigating team was announced to probe the suicide. Congress does not have any sympathy for Delkar; it wants to play politics out of it.”