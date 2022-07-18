Despite busy schedule, squash champion scores 98.6%
Mumbai:
Mumbai: Junior squash champion and a student of Bombay Scottish High School in Mahim , Tiana Parasrampuria, scored 98.6% in her class 10 ICSE board exams, results of which were announced Sunday. The 16-year-old high-scorer will be representing India at the US Junior Open in December this year and British Junior Open world championships in January 2023.
“I’m really proud of my achievement on the academic and sports front, but it was really tough as I had the Asian Junior squash trial right before the board exams and the Asian junior squash championships right after, so I knew I couldn’t stay away from my books despite the rigorous training schedule. I wouldn’t have been able to balance my studies and squash without the backing of my parents, coaches and teachers,” says Parasrampuria.
Despite the pressure of Class 10 board exams, she recently claimed the bronze medal in the girl’s under-17 category at the Asian Juniors Squash Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, after being selected to represent India as the top seed.
On her way to the bronze, Tiana beat Hong Kong’s second seed Wong Hailey Shing Fei 11-7 11-7 11-9 in the pre-quarters. She also defeated Thanusa Uthrian from Malayasia, the tournament’s top seed, in straight sets, scoring 11-4 11-3 11-0.
Homes rattled by high tide due to coastal road work: SoBo residents
MumbaiFor the past few days, residents living in bungalows on Marine Drive have been feeling unusual vibrations sitting in their homes, which they noticed were coinciding with high-tide timings. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is constructing the 10.58-km coastal road project, for which it had to relocate a large number of tetrapods between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea Face.
Over two acres of mangroves to be cleared for world’s fourth-longest pedestrian bridge
Mumbai A little over two acres of mangroves are proposed to be cleared from the banks of the Mithi River for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) proposed pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex to Mahim Nature Park. The bridge will significantly reduce travel time between BKC and Sion and will have the capacity to accommodate around 1,000 commuters at any given time, as per details submitted to the forest department for their clearance.
Priest found murdered near temple in Nagram
A 60-year temple priest, Rajesh Rawat, was murdered while he was sleeping outside his hut in a Nagram village here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning. Police said a blood-stained trident was found lying near the body and the deceased had multiple injury marks on his face.
Part of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way to be open from August 15: CM Eknath Shinde
The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened for vehicular traffic from August 15, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday. “We are giving a push to the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will be opened on August 15,” Shinde said at a party gathering organized by MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai. The project also assumes political significance.
Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force personnel needed physiotherapy.
