Despite heavy rain, CR, WR evade waterlogging on tracks
Mumbai: Despite incessant rain in the city this year, both Central and Western Railways managed to stay operational and did not face waterlogging on tracks, according to officials
The railway officials credit this to taking preventive measures like special micro tunnelling, building culverts and desilting work before the monsoon. There were no instances of waterlogging on tracks and the railway lines also did not face any major disruptions, added officials.
“Compared to last year, the Central Railway had more water pumps across 19 flood-prone locations. We have removed almost 1.75 lakh cubic metres of muck along both the main and harbour line. Installation of flood gates at Masjid, Byculla, Matunga and Sion-Kurla areas and deploying staff for crowd control at the critical foot over bridge also helped,” said an officer from Central Railway.
A culvert augmentation at Masjid through micro tunnelling also helped keep the tracks from flooding. Moreover, the Western Railway also conducted a drone survey of 23 locations for monitoring, cleaning and identification of choke points in culverts and nullahs. Compared to last year a 14% rise in the number of pumps provided on the tracks and depots including sewerage and submersible pumps. “We also checked all the rakes and conducted the necessary monsoon precautions for its smooth functioning,” said an officer from the Western railway.
Meanwhile, the passenger associations claim that while there were hardly any instances of waterlogging, the monsoon also has not taken its full form yet. “This year the rains also have not poured continuously, it has taken a break and allowed the water to recede, this can also be one of the reasons for the flooding to not occur on tracks,” said Shashikumar Nair, chairman of Yatra Samiti.
Ban on polythene: The environmental hazard is everywhere in Lucknow!
Approximately two months after the Central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic from July 1 across India, vegetable and fruit markets in Lucknow are swamped with polythene. At the Dubagga Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets of the city, children in the 12-15 years age group can be seen selling polythene bags, going from vendor to vendor. Interestingly, the Dubagga police station is situated at the main gate of the market.
CHB Small Flats: 665 allottees face eviction if rent dues not cleared in a week
Launching a crackdown on rent defaulters, the Chandigarh Housing Board on Wednesday released a list of 665 allottees of Small Flats who owe it over ₹8.4 crore in rentals. The board has given them a week till August 31 to deposit the dues or face cancellation of allotment. Each of these allottees owes over ₹1 lakh each in unpaid rent to CHB, even though the monthly rent is as low as ₹800 to ₹1,000.
BKC school will breathe easy as garbage dump gets cleared
Students of Ascend International School, in Bandra-Kurla Complex, will soon be able to heave a sigh of relief as the offensive garbage pile-up in an adjoining empty plot began to get cleared on Wednesday. The sanitation and solid waste management departments of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation began to clear the pile on Wednesday evening. The ground, which lies between the campus in BKC-F block and the Mithi River, remained vacant and abandoned for many years.
Mumbai to be free from asphalt roads in 2 years
The state government on Wednesday announced that the 1,200 km of asphalt roads in the city would be converted into concrete roads in the next two years. Participating in a debate on infrastructure projects in the assembly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also set a three-month deadline to float tenders for Dharavi redevelopment. Fadnavis said that the financial capital has 1,900 km of concrete roads while 1,200 km of roads are made of asphalt.
NRI woman’s teen caretaker steals diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore
Mumbai: A 19-year-old caretaker was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing diamond earrings worth ₹2.5 crore from a plush jewellery showroom in Andheri West on Tuesday evening. The police are probing whether the employers of the a 77-year-old woman and her 47-year-old son, caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya, who is partially paralysed, are involved in the crime. Both the employers are British nationals and present with the caretaker Brijesh Baraiyya at the jewellery shop.
