Despite reduction, fuel prices remain high in Maha
MUMBAI: A day after the Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6, respectively, the price of petrol dropped by ₹9.16 and that of diesel by ₹7.49 in Mumbai. The petrol was available at ₹111.35 a litre while the diesel was priced at ₹97.28 per litre. The fuel rates in Maharashtra are still high compared to neighbouring states, especially the BJP-ruled states.
Even as the excise duty was slashed on petrol and diesel, Mumbai continued to have the costliest petrol among metro cities at ₹111.35 a litre followed by Hyderabad at ₹109.66 a litre and ₹106.03 a litre in Kolkata. Diesel was costliest in Hyderabad with ₹97.82 a litre followed by Mumbai with ₹97.28 and Chennai with ₹94.24 a litre.
Further, despite the reduction in petrol and diesel prices dealers have stated that the fuel prices are costlier than neighbouring states. Petrol and diesel cost ₹96.42 and ₹92.17 in Ahmedabad, ₹108.65 and ₹93.90 in Bhopal, ₹109.66 and ₹97.82 in Hyderabad, ₹97.68 and ₹90.23 in Panjim.
This is because the Maharashtra government has not reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel whereas the neighbouring states had earlier slashed VAT when the Centre had reduced its excised on November 4 last year, resulting in a drop in fuel prices in these states.
Though the Maharashtra government issued a statement on Sunday stating it had reduced the VAT by ₹2.08 on petrol and ₹1.44 on diesel, the reduction was reflected naturally because of the adveloram system of taxation. “The reduction in the VAT is the natural reduction reflected because of the reduction in the central excise. It will lead to the annual losses of ₹2,500 crore to the state exchequer,” said Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, finance department.
Petrol dealers have stated that they have been suffering losses owing to the no reduction in VAT as the consumers residing nearby state borders are travelling to other states for fuel.
“Maharashtra government has not reduced VAT till now that has resulted in losses of petrol dealers across the borders. People are travelling to other states and filling up their vehicle tanks,” said Uday Lodh, president, Federation of Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association.
Transporters body have stated that they are awaiting for Maharashtra Government to reduce VAT immediately.
“We have been long expecting a reduction in state taxes since the last excise reduction announced by the Centre in November last year,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Citizens have also urged the state government to reduce taxes. “Mumbai has the costliest fuel than any other metro city. The state government did not reduce VAT last time after the excise duty was slashed as well. They should consider the plight of consumers and reduce VAT on petrol and diesel immediately,” said Chetna Sinha, an Andheri resident.
Raj Thackeray alleges bid to ‘trap’ him, party workers in UP
Mumbai: Days after postponing his visit to Ayodhya, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray trained his gun at the Bharatiya Janata Party alleging that there was a ploy to “trap” him and his party workers in Uttar Pradesh. Raj indirectly pointed fingers at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh saying that the leaders from Maharashtra were part of the game plan. The U-turn on Sunday at his Pune rally has surprised many.
Panchkula Sector 20 residents protest over poor road condition
Residents on Sunday held a silent protest against the municipal corporation's indifference towards the poor condition of roads at Sector 20. The protest was held by the residents of various group housing societies and members of Sector 20's resident welfare associations. Protesters highlighted the poor condition of the road between Gurukul School and the Peer Muchalla barrier.
Chandigarh MC set to cut garbage cess on shops by up to 80%
A major cut in garbage collection charges is in the offing for commercial establishments (shops) in Chandigarh. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said: “It has been felt that shops not in the food business hardly produce any wet waste and very little dry waste. However, eateries and restaurants produce a lot of wet waste (leftovers) and hence need a lot more processing. Hence, a differential rate of garbage cess has been decided upon.”
Class 11 online admission process in Pune to start from May 30
PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, has again rescheduled online admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. This is the second time that the admission process has been rescheduled by the education department. Earlier the process was supposed to start on May 17, which was postponed to May 23. Now, from May 30 onwards students would be able to register Part -1 form of the admission application.
DSR technique: Farmers in Sangrur to get ₹2 for saving one cubic metre of water
Sangrur: After ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for adopting the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique across Punjab, the state government has decided to give ₹2 to Sangrur farmers for saving one cubic metre or 1,000 litres of water. The agriculture department has started a water conservation pilot project on a trial basis in Sunam and Dhuri blocks of the district to encourage farmers to save groundwater by adopting water-saving techniques.
