Developmental activities have come to a halt: Aaditya

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Aaditya Thackeray, on Friday, slammed the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and alleged that the developmental activities in the city have come to a halt.

“When the new government came into power, the CM had announced that roads of Mumbai will be repaved. But the tender worth ₹5000 crore to repair roads has stayed,” said Aaditya at a press conference.

The season to repair roads has started and there is no effort to do the process again, he said, adding, “To repair each road, 42 utilities have to be tackled and 16 agencies have to be dealt with.”

Aaditya also said that chief minister Eknath Shinde who had made the announcement about the roads would be responsible if potholes are seen.

On the beautification of Mumbai, he said that ₹1700 crore was diverted for this purpose. “This is normally given to corporators as their funds. There is no guideline for beautification. Some wards have called tenders on two or three occasions and withdrawn,” the leader added.

Aaditya said that the present government is eyeing funds from the BMC. “For us, Mumbai is our motherland and for the present government, it is a hen that lays golden eggs.’’

He said that officers have been transferred innumerably to BMC. “Some officers have been transferred six times in 90 days. Some have been transferred thrice in two or three days. Sena has been ruling for 25 years. We never intervened in transfers on political recommendation,’’ added Aaditya.

He also said that no work was happening on the desalination project.

Municipal commissioner, I S Chahal, did not comment on these remarks.