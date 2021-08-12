Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 cases for second straight day, active caseload at 16

No new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported from Dharavi in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the total confirmed cases from the area remained unchanged at 6,992.

The active caseload in Dharavi stood at 16, according to the latest data. Earlier, on three other days namely, August 3, 8 and 11, the colony had not reported a single Covid-19 case, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior health official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Further, in June and July too, there were no cases reported from Dharavi on some days, PTI also reported. Notably, the place was one of the hotspots of the disease in Mumbai during April this year as the second wave of Covid-19 hit Maharashtra. At its peak, there were 99 single-day cases in Dharavi on April 8, 2021.

Also read | Follow Mumbai’s home vax module, HC asks civic bodies across Maharashtra

Meanwhile, out of the 6,992 confirmed cases, 6,596 people have recovered from their illness and been discharged from hospitals, according to the official. The first case of Covid-19 was reported in Dharavi on April 1.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 6,388 new Covid-19 cases and 208 more fatalities as the state’s tally reached 6,375,390 cases and the death toll climbed to 62,351, according to a bulletin from the state health department. The state currently has 62,351 active cases of the disease. Among the districts Pune with 14,423 cases remained the highest contributor to the state’s active caseload tally.

The capital city of Mumbai witnessed 279 new cases of the disease in the last 24 hours and seven more fatalities. So far, 738,522 people have tested positive for the disease while 15,975 have lost their lives in Mumbai. The city’s active caseload was recorded at 2,928 as of 6pm on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the BMC.

Covid-19 vaccination has been temporarily halted on all government-run vaccination centres and BMC centres on August 12 and 13 and would be resumed on August 14 following fresh supplies, the BMC had tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)