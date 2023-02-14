Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dial 112: Navi Mumbai cops launch awareness campaign

Dial 112: Navi Mumbai cops launch awareness campaign

mumbai news
Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:48 AM IST

Inaugurating the campaign, #AlertNaviMumbaikar, police commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “Even as the service is available from April 2021, there is little awareness among the people. Hence, we decided to organise a special campaign to spread the knowledge about the existence of such an emergency number

Navi Mumbai, India - February 13, 2023: Additional DGP Maharashtra Police (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal launches "Dial 112" project in case of emergency for citizens of the city at en event "Alert Navi Mumbaikar" organised by Navi Mumbai Police, at CIDCO Auditorium, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - February 13, 2023: Additional DGP Maharashtra Police (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal launches "Dial 112" project in case of emergency for citizens of the city at en event "Alert Navi Mumbaikar" organised by Navi Mumbai Police, at CIDCO Auditorium, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 13, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police on Monday launched a three-day campaign to spread awareness on Dial 112 helpline.

Inaugurating the campaign, #AlertNaviMumbaikar, police commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “Even as the service is available from April 2021, there is little awareness among the people. Hence, we decided to organise a special campaign to spread the knowledge about the existence of such an emergency number.”

The police will use 41,500 posters and five vehicles for the campaign.

“Everyone knows the emergency number of the US is 911, but no one knows that we, too, are in the process of getting a similar service that is 112. As of now only police services are integrated, but eventually, we will have fire and ambulance too and after that even the road authorities and highway safety patrol will be integrated. This number will eventually be implemented on a national level and act as a single emergency number,” Kulwant Sarangal, state additional director general of police (law and order), said.

Sarangal said on a daily basis, 112 helpline receive around 12,000 calls, of which only 3,000 need action. “Our focus is to reduce the response time, especially in the rural areas,” he added.

Currently, the helpline has two call centres—Mahape and Nagpur. “An emergency call is first received at the call centre and then directed towards the control room of the respective commissionerate,” Girish Thakare, assistant commissioner of police (wireless), said.

The emergency service is also available through citizen portal dial112.mahapolice.gov.in, citizen mobile app, @112Maharashtra Twitter handle and Facebook page, maharashtra.dial112@maharashtra.gov.in and WhatsApp number: 8591903112.

Navi Mumbai fourth in quick response

Navi Mumbai has emerged as the fourth quickest commissionerate in the state with a response time of 5.28 minutes to emergency calls on 112 helpline. As per the statistics of January, Mira Bhayandar was in the first place with an average response time of 3.49 minutes, followed by Thane city with 4.17 minutes and Raigad with 4.52 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out