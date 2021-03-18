IND USA
Hiran may have been thrown into water alive; ATS to send samples to Haryana lab
Mumbai and Thane ATS team during an investigation at Mumbra Reti Bunder where Mansukh Hiren’s body was found, in Thane, on March 11. (HT file photo)
Mumbai and Thane ATS team during an investigation at Mumbra Reti Bunder where Mansukh Hiren’s body was found, in Thane, on March 11. (HT file photo)
Hiran may have been thrown into water alive; ATS to send samples to Haryana lab

The report of a test conducted to determine whether Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, died underwater was inconclusive even as it suggests he was alive when he was thrown into the Thane creek
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST

The report of a test conducted to determine whether auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence, died underwater was inconclusive even as it suggests he was alive when he was thrown into the Thane creek, a Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said. Hiran’s diatom bone samples were now being sent to a forensic science laboratory in Haryana to get a clear opinion.

The detection of diatoms known as the diatom test in the organs can contribute to a diagnosis of death underwater.

Mumbai’s JJ Hospital submitted the report to ATS on Wednesday. “The government lab in Haryana has expertise in conducting such tests. The samples have been sent to get a confirmed report,” said the ATS official.

Also Read | Ambani bomb scare: Maharashtra govt transfers Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

The official said it appears the murderer might have used chloroform to make Hiran unconscious or some other means because his face was covered by handkerchiefs and a mask. “Perhaps he was later [after becoming unconscious] thrown in the water.” Hiran’s viscera reports are still awaited.

Hiran’s widow, Vimla, has alleged her husband was murdered and ATS has registered a murder case against unknown persons. In her statement, Vimla said her husband was a good swimmer and could not have drowned. She has accused suspended police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested for alleged involvement in parking the explosive-laden car outside Ambani’s residence, of having a role in Hiran’s death.

The car was in Hiran’s possession before it was found abandoned with 20 explosive gelatin sticks and a threatening letter on February 25.

Hiran’s body was found in the creek a day after he went missing on the night of March 4.

