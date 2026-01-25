Dim the lights: Versova is Mumbai’s new live entertainment hub

MUMBAI: It’s where aspiring actors come hoping to catch a lucky break in Tinsel Town or the more accessible world of streaming. This is Aram Nagar in Versova, long a hub of casting and production for everything showbiz. Venues at the forefront of this creative revolution are the 224-seater Veda Kunba auditorium, once a moribund cavity in the CINTAA performing artistes’ association premises; Mukti Manch (100 seats); Rangshila Theatre (in pic) (100 seats); and Chaubara (65 seats). (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

But in recent times, there’s been an unmistakable shift. This leafy nook in Andheri West has quietly transformed from an auditioning pit stop into a warm, welcoming space for actors to step on stage and perform. And it’s a new generation of performers that’s keeping the neighbourhood buzzing.

Gung-ho about exploring new subjects and formats, these young creatives have driven Aram Nagar’s reinvention into one of Mumbai’s liveliest addresses for live performance.

The end of the lockdown released a surge of pent-up creative energy, triggering a spurt of new theatre venues that now offer nearly ten shows a week. Between them, these small and mid-sized stages support close to 700 seats, though not all are filled or ticketed every week. The fare is dominated by plays but also includes stand-up comedy, music and poetry and even close-up magic.

Venues at the forefront of this creative revolution are the 224-seater Veda Kunba auditorium, once a moribund cavity in the CINTAA performing artistes’ association premises; Mukti Manch (100 seats); Rangshila Theatre (100 seats); and Chaubara (65 seats).

Other, more makeshift spaces, primarily drama schools and dance studios, began offering their premises for shows, adding around a hundred seats. Moreover, spaces founded before the lockdown, such as Harkat Studio and Veda Black Box, among others, have remained active, with around 125 seats in all.

Industry veterans say this is the first time suburban Mumbai has boasted so many venues for live shows. “There is this massive cultural explosion taking place in Aram Nagar,” says film director and producer Vinta Nanda, who has seen Versova grow since the 1980s.

Other industry folk are equally enthusiastic. Says film director Devashish Makhija, who has spent decades working here: “There were nearly none until Versova mushroomed with such spaces... that is miraculous given how doomsday-like the scenario for theatre was when the pandemic hit. As a result, theatre (in Mumbai) is experiencing a mini-boom.”

Creative launchpads

Among the four notable drama schools founded here recently is Mukti Manch, which opened in 2023. It hosted an unusual piece of theatre recently, a micro-theatre production comprising six ten-minute plays performed by a large cast of actors.

In the audience was a playwright and comedian, Hoshang Maini, whose micro play, A Very Serious Matter, was staged here. Emboldened by the response, Maini is planning a full-length version. “It’s become much easier to mount a theatre production now that there are so many accessible stages in the area. Also, they encourage new voices,” he says.

The more hatke the place, the more appealing to the creative Gen Z crowd. Smaller venues like Manch and Chaubara give off a close-knit vibe, says Jahaan Rituraj Singh, co-producer of the show, Micro Theatre 6.0.

“These intimate spaces make the audience a part of the show.” Singh offers another astute observation, “Since there’s a cap for acting work in films and OTT, these venues offer a platform to keep working.”

Plumping for these new-age venues is Durgesh Kumar, seated on a wooden bench in the waiting area at Rangshila, which opened around 18 months ago. The actor, who played Bhushan/Banrakas in the streaming series, Panchayat, said he was drawn back to Aram Nagar, where he had auditioned in the past, by its current theatre activity. He said he was inspired to launch a self-written, self-directed play in Hindi, which opens soon.

Addas for all

It was Aram Nagar’s stage audience, quick to welcome new voices, that made it possible for Nanda to co-organise the Waterfront Indie Film Festival, which debuted in 2025. The festival (with theatre and film critic Deepa Gahlot, Rangshila’s founder Avneesh Mishra and Shantanu Ray Chaudhari, journalist and film critic), billed as Versova’s own film fest, hosted a large number of live events.

Creative professionals of all hues, including directors, producers, writers and cinematographers, made a beeline for Rangshila, to participate in panel discussions, workshops or to give masterclasses. The preview theatre in Maverick Post Studios near Four Bungalows hosted a lively online/offline powwow about filmmaking on social change.

Nanda says the festival was inspired by the cultural churn in Versova. She recalls attending a couple of plays at Aram Nagar and being struck by the freshness and innovation she saw then. “At the time, we (the core team) were discussing launching an event and realised that this area was a hotbed of alternative mindsets.”

Avneesh Mishra, Rangshila co-founder, says new actors find these spaces easier to access than more established, fiercely-contested ones. “There’s a lot of good work happening. The more established theatres have their hands full with work from performing groups they’ve featured previously,” Mishra says.

Now that open stages at Aram Nagar offer the promise of getting out there before an audience, young actors are forming new theatre troupes in the neighbourhood. Mishra says, “The more theatres open, the more theatre groups come up around them.”

That’s true of other performing arts. Stand-up comedy producer Grin Revolution, a long-time fixture at the bar/comics library Leaping Windows at Versova (20 seats), in 2025 moved to the relatively larger Mukti Manch (100 seats). Grin’s co-founder Shreemayee Das said they were ready for a larger space and was also drawn to it for the flexible show timings. “When the venue is available and we are also free, we like to do a show.” Besides, she said, there is a choice of rooms: “Actually, they have two spaces, a 60-65 seater as well as a 40-seater. So, depending on the artiste and what kind of show they want to do, we can pick which of the rooms we want.”

Das’s vacant spot at Leaping Windows was taken by another comedy producer and comedian, Masoom Rajwani. It was a levelling-up of sorts for him, too, with his second venue; he had previously started offering comedy shows at Aram Nagar’s Cat Cafe Studio. “There is no competition because there are no comedy clubs here,” unlike in the Bandra-Khar areas,” Rajwani says.

Recently, even Rangshila hosted its first big stand-up show, a 150-minute special by Zakir Khan, as part of its theatre fest. Veda Kunba at Four Bungalows has hosted shows by several leading stand-up comedians produced by Grin and others.

Another reason Aram Nagar is flourishing is the temporary lull in the film and streaming industry, according to industry insiders. This has motivated many artistes, mainly actors and directors, to explore the live stage, upping the creative quotient of the western suburbs.