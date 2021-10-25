Dip in number of local train commuters caught without masks in October: Railways

With a rise in the number of passengers travelling on suburban local trains after easing of coronavirus restrictions, the count of citizens travelling without facial masks seems to have decreased on central and western railways.

In October, 1,395 passengers were fined on the Western Railway (WR) network for travelling without masks, as opposed to 1,606 travellers fined in September and 1,816 commuters penalised in August. WR has recovered fines worth ₹1.64 lakh from people travelling without masks in October.

On the Central Railway (CR) network, 240 passengers were fined in October for travelling without masks and ₹48,000 was collectively recovered from them. From January to September, 2,342 passengers have been fined on the route for the offence.

“There has been a decline in the number of people found travelling without facial masks. There has also been a dip in those travelling on fake essential workers’ identity cards. We conduct surprise checks on both the railway networks as well inside local train premises,” said a senior railway official.

The Maharashtra government had authorised the Government Railway Police (GRP) to collect fines from passengers travelling onboard local trains and at railway stations without masks.

The fine amount is ₹200 and is charged on the basis of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notification on fines to be levied on citizens for not wearing masks and spitting.

Passenger associations are, however, unsure if the number of commuters without masks has declined and have asked the railways to increase checking inside its premises.

“There are images of passengers travelling without facial masks inside local train compartments. The railways and BMC should conduct stringent checks as the number of passengers [without masks] is on the rise,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

As the Maharashtra government eased coronavirus restrictions, schools, colleges and places of worship were allowed to reopen in Mumbai. The city’s suburban railway network also witnessed a rise in the number of passengers.

Both the zonal railways are contemplating on redemption of local train services in 100% capacity. At present, local train services are operational at 95% capacity.