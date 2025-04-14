Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Director of education, principal held in recruitment of bogus teachers case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The investigation is now set to gather momentum as the state government has recommended the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe how 580 fake teachers and non-teaching staff managed to receive monthly salaries

NAGPUR: Following the suspension of senior superintendent Nilesh Waghmare by the School Education Department on April 9, Nagpur police on Friday night arrested Ulhas Narad, 54, deputy director of education (Gadchiroli), and Parag Nanaji Pudke, 33, a school principal in connection with the recruitment of ‘580 bogus teachers’, which cost the state exchequer over 100 crore.

Director of education, principal held in recruitment of bogus teachers case
Director of education, principal held in recruitment of bogus teachers case

The investigation is now set to gather momentum as the state government has recommended the formation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe how 580 fake teachers and non-teaching staff managed to receive monthly salaries—ranging between 40,000 and 80,000—since 2019, by uploading fabricated identities onto Shalarth, the state’s centralised web-based payroll system.

Preliminary findings suggest that at least four officers were involved in generating fake credentials without any verification, leading to large-scale salary disbursements over several years.

Sources in the education department say that many aided schools, particularly in rural areas, may have taken advantage of systemic loopholes—raising fears that the scam could be more widespread than initially suspected. “More arrests of school heads and staff are likely in the coming days,” said an official involved in the probe. The state government has directed the Education Commissioner to conduct district-wide audits of aided schools to uncover similar irregularities. A review process has already commenced in select districts.

Investigators are also exploring the possibility of collusion between insiders in the education department and private school managements to embezzle government funds. “We are treating this as a systemic failure, not an isolated incident,” the official added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Director of education, principal held in recruitment of bogus teachers case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On