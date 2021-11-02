Disfigured body of missing woman found in Palghar, one arrested

A disfigured body of a 33-year-old woman, who had gone missing on Friday at Kharekhuran in Palghar, was found at her family-owned field on Monday evening.

According to police, a missing complaint was registered by the victim’s husband Manish on Saturday.

“On Monday evening, we found the disfigured body of victim Arti Patil in her agro-farm in Kharekhuran. The body has been sent for post-mortem. We have arrested her lover Tejas Desale for the murder. The accused had objected to her marrying Manish in January 2019 and killed her after an argument,” said senior inspector Ram Bhalsinh of Palghar police station.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused. However, the victim’s family suspect the role of Manish and his family behind the murder.

“We are probing all possible angles and we will not spare the guilty,” said the officer.