MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the Maharashtra government’s continued delay in submitting its final report in the case related to the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, and directed the police to submit it “based on the material already available on record”. Disha Salian death case: HC raps police over delay in filing final probe report

“No factor justifies the delay in filing the report,” said a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Suman Shyam, while hearing a petition filed by Disha’s father, Satish Salian. The petition alleged that Disha was gang-raped and murdered, and the case was covered up as a suicide to protect influential persons.

The Mumbai police, through additional public prosecutor Mankuwar Deshmukh, informed the court that the preliminary report was ready, but the investigation was not yet complete as the Salians had submitted a pen drive containing new evidence. “Its verification is still underway,” she said.

However, the court questioned the authorities on why they had not submitted the preliminary report before the magistrate court yet if it was ready. It clarified that, under the law, a report based on new evidence must be filed within 24 hours. “No other factor needs to be considered. Whatever you’ve seen with your eyes, make a report based on that,” it said, while posting the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Disha Salian, who managed the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad. According to the closure report filed by the Malvani police, she died by suicide.

However, Satish Salian filed a petition in the high court in March 2025 challenging the police’s version. The petition claimed that Disha was raped and murdered, and accused police officers, politicians and other influential figures of suppressing the truth. It sought action against members of the special investigation team constituted by the state government in December 2023 to probe the case, as well as the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Salian alleged that investigating officers had not shared documents and articles included in the final investigation report with him, such as material collected by police during the probe, photographs, videos, panchnamas, CCTV footage, call detail records, forensic reports, post-mortem report, and the mobile phone and laptop of his deceased daughter.