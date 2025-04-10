Menu Explore
Doctor arrested for mowing down woman

ByPankaj S Raut
Apr 10, 2025 08:50 AM IST

The accident occurred outside the hospital premises and the woman died before doctors could treat her

PALGHAR: A doctor employed at the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) Colony hospital was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly mowing down a 73-year-old woman who was visiting the hospital for treatment. The accident occurred outside the hospital premises and the woman died before doctors could treat her, said sources.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The woman, Chayalata Aarekar, and her husband, Vishwanath Aarekar – residents of Ghivali village – were visiting the hospital located inside TAPS colony for the latter’s treatment. Chayalata had stepped outside the main entrance of the hospital when she was hit by the car driven by Dr AK Das and dragged for nearly 10-12 feet. People around rushed to her rescue and extricated her by lifting one side of the car. She was hospitalised immediately but passed away before doctors could start treatment.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Doctor arrested for mowing down woman
